Babacan republishes an old Erdogan tweet … and urges him to honor his pledge





The leader of the “Democracy and Progress” party in Turkey, Ali Babacan, urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to keep his promise 6 years ago by reposting a tweet from Erdogan on February 25, 2014 during his tenure as Prime Minister. in dem Erdogan said he did not and will not participate in the administration of Turkish rule without oppressors or gangs. The move took place at a time when demanding voices were raised Resignation of Suleiman Soylu from his post as Minister of the InteriorAfter the head of the criminal training, Sadat Bakr, confirmed that he was against him. According to what was reported in the opposition newspaper “Zaman”, Babacan shared this tweet on “Twitter” and commented on it with the words: “As long as it is so, I invite you to die, take the necessary measures. “ And over two weeks ago Sadat Bakr published Statements on “YouTube”, addressed to a number of prominent personalitiesAmong them, the current Minister of the Interior Suleiman Soylu and the former Minister of the Interior Muhammad Agar. Sadat Bakr, who was the defender of President Recep Erdogan’s government, targeted Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu, describing him as the head of a criminal organization, died subjected to the practices of public opinion and the government. party in power, then revealed the privileges, die Soylu handed it to him in the previous period available. Sadat Bakr’s attack on Soilo comes after the latter identified him as the head of a criminal organization when Sadat Bakr denounced the description, pointing out that there was constant interaction with the Home Secretary who granted it security protection in some cases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos