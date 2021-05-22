Khaled Mahmud, former captain of Bangladesh and director of the BCB, tests positive for Covid-19





New

Mahmud was supposed to be the manager of the ODI series team against Sri Lanka from Sunday

Khaled Mahmud, the former captain of Bangladesh and current director of the BCB, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in isolation at his home.

Mahmud, 49, was the manager of the Bangladesh team on their recent test tour of Sri Lanka and was supposed to play the same role for the ODI home series which begins on Sunday, against the same opponents. He is also the coach of the Dhaka Premier League, which is scheduled to start on May 31.

Mahmud was reportedly tested negative twice after returning from Sri Lanka, but recently tested positive, according to a council official. The Bangladesh team had started training on May 18, after the Eid break, but Mahmud did not join them.

The BCB currently has a biosecurity bubble in place for the ODI series which has hubs in the team hotel and the Shere Bangla National Stadium where all three matches will take place.

The Sri Lankan players were in a three-day quarantine when they arrived on May 16, while the Bangladesh team arriving from Sri Lanka also had a three-day home quarantine. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were in hotel isolation for 11 days after returning from the IPL which was suspended earlier this month.

There have been 1,504 new cases of Covid-19 and 26 deaths in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours. The graph has trended downward since early April, when the country went into lockdown due to the second wave of Covid.

Bangladesh’s third test captain, Mahmud represented Bangladesh from 1998-2006 and played 12 tests and 77 ODIs. His contributions with the ball – 13 wickets in tests and 67 in ODI – were more notable than his runs with the bat, 266 in tests and 991 in ODI. He was the player of the match in the 1999 World Cup game when Bangladesh upset Pakistan in the group stage. He then worked as a coach after his retirement and has been director of the BCB since 2013.

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo’s correspondent in Bangladesh. @ isam84

