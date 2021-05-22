Ministry of Communication and Information Technology holds digital literacy showroom

Loading…

– Ministry of Communication and Informatics () start the programNational “Indonesia is getting more digital”. This program follows on from President Joko Widodo’s orientation regarding the acceleration of the national digital transformation, in particular related to the development of digital human resources (HR).

This activity which took place offline and online received acknowledgments and an award for the Record of the Republic of Indonesia Museum (Muri) for the most participating online meetings.

“The digital literacy program is essential amid the increasingly intensive use of the internet by the community, where there are currently at least 196.7 million internet users in Indonesia. Our common task is to ensure that every child in the country is able to optimize the usefulness of the Internet, one of which is marked by the potential of the digital economy. Indonesia is expected to reach a total valuation of 124 billion USD in 2025, ”Communication and Information Minister Johnny G Plate said in his statement on Saturday. (22/5/2021).

This launch also featured a variety of showrooms for the digital literacy program inspired by the 4 pillars of digital literacy including digital skills, digital literacy, digital ethics and digital security, which are the basis of building a healthy, strong and empowered digital nation. . “At the same time, digital literacy is a necessity to protect Internet users from the negative impacts of the Internet,” Johnny said.

This showroom is a simulation of various digital literacy programs from Kominfo, Siberkreasi, WIR Group, Shinta VR, Soeara Rakjat Factory and SMK Coding. Kominfo and Siberkreasi provide free podcast lessons, with full material including podcast creation demos, hardware and software breakdown, right through to podcast recording.

The podcast course organized by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology of GNLD Siberkreasi is a free podcast course with full material and participants from all over Indonesia with an average number of participants in a series of courses , namely 3000 participants. The first batch of podcast lessons in 2020 has already printed 5,000 new podcasters. Besides Kominfo and Siberkreasi, another podcast showcase will be presented, namely Paberik Soeara Rakjat.

Meanwhile, the WIR group presents augmented reality technology which this time brings sophistication to “revive” several presidents of the Republic of Indonesia, through photos of Soekarno, Abdurrahman Wahid and of course Mr. Joko Widodo. Each photo is a “marker” to run the digital content that has been stored on the gadget used by the user.

In this exhibition, each President of the Republic of Indonesia gives one of his speeches on several events. The WIR group’s augmented reality technology has received various international awards, including in Silicon Valley in 2015 and 2016, in London and Chicago.

In addition, WIR Group also displays AR Pedia, where augmented reality objects can appear from the ground surface without using a special marker. One example featured was President Joko Widodo in the form of a 3D animation giving instructions on preventing the spread of COVIDd-19 in Indonesia.

Shinta VR will present two showcase products, namely SpaceCollab and Millealab. Space Collab is a virtual reality multiplayer platform that can unite people in a virtual world to perform various kinds of synchronized activities. SpaceCollab has been tested at the Attorney General’s office to perform virtual trial mockups. The great thing about SpaceCollab is that it can quickly create 3D avatars with just a selfie, and then instantly become a virtual character who can interact with other avatars in the virtual world. SpaceCollab can be run on multiple devices (VR or Mobile or Computer).

Milllealab is a 3D and VR platform for K-12 education. Here you will see how Millealab can be easily used by teachers to create learning content based on 3D and VR technology. Millealab has been consulted in 34 provinces and has trained 2,500 teachers and produced 150 Indonesian Virtual Reality Ambassadors. The advantages of Milllealab are ease of use, no coding required, no expensive infrastructure, solid research background.

Speed ​​and convenience are the strengths of the digital society. Therefore, the National Movement for Digital Literacy Siberkreasi, which consists of over 110 communities, documents over 150 topics of digital training courses, from basic, intermediate to advanced, using easy mobile apps. and inexpensive to access by the public. This is a collaboration with Codelite, 1000apps, feedloop, and the school’s beta hacker classroom program with Altera Academy.

Not only that, this exhibition hall also showcases various digital literacy activities and programs that have been started by various government, private and community organizations, community institutions, platforms, which are members of the National Movement for Cybercreation. digital. Siberkreasi is a manifestation of the spirit of mutual cooperation and real action to increase the digital capacity of Indonesian society.

