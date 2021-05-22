China’s Bitcoin Mining Crackdown Might Be Quite Optimistic for Global Hash Diversification and BTC Mining Expansion in North America: Report





The team of BitOoda, a global digital asset financial services and technology platform offering risk management solutions, best execution brokerage and market analysis, notes that in China, the Deputy Premier Liu He, during a meeting of Financial Stability and Development Committee, had said on Friday (May 22, 2021) that the country would severely crack down on Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency trading activities. The crackdown, which some sources say concerns dirty energy like coal-based power plants for crypto mining, has been launched again to “keep the yuan’s exchange rate stable and ward off financial risks.” », The BitOoda team Remarks. They also mentioned that Liu is “one of the most powerful rulers in Beijing and arguably he is President Xi Jinpingfirst economic advisor. BitOoda also mentioned that Liu had “served as Beijing’s leader in the long-standing trade negotiations between the United States and China.” BitOoda added: “We believe this announcement will almost certainly have an immediate impact on the crypto market as a whole and could dramatically change the global bitcoin mining landscape. For those in the mining ecosystem pushing for global hash diversification and the accumulation of mining in North America, this development could be extremely optimistic. A critical question we will be watching is whether Beijing will allow existing miners to export their equipment (and associated hash power) out of the country to new jurisdictions, this could be a key determinant of how the fallout from this crackdown will manifest in other world markets. “ BitOoda also noted: “In addition, we believe that any relocation of Chinese mining assets would likely be a net benefit for the consumption of renewable energy and serve to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the mining industry.” It should be noted that this is not the first time that Chinese regulators have attempted to launch a crackdown on crypto-related operations in the country. In recent years, Chinese authorities have attempted to prevent consumers from engaging in digital currency trading. In late 2017, regulators across the country attempted to ban crypto trading through exchanges, but peer-to-peer trading was still ongoing, local sources confirmed at the time. Chinese lawmakers have also previously said that Bitcoin and other similar assets may not be legal tender, but they can be viewed as personal property that could be protected under existing laws. China is also focusing on its digital yuan or central bank digital currency (CBDC) project – which has been successfully tested in major cities in mainland China. The country’s authorities could try to discourage or make it difficult for residents to transact with decentralized, unauthorized currencies like Bitcoin, as this could give residents more financial freedom. Instead, Chinese regulators may want to restrict financial activity, as they have for many years. They may also want to closely monitor currency transactions to ensure residents are not engaging in illicit activity. However, it is not really practical to ban cryptocurrencies due to their decentralized nature. Other countries and jurisdictions like India and even Nigeria have tried to prevent crypto transactions, but have not had too much success as this is not really practical or even possible on a large scale.







