Alastair Campbell reveals GMB banned word list as he calls Boris Johnson ‘scary’

Good Morning Britain guest presenter Alastair Campbell has revealed the list of words he is not allowed to say on breakfast television. The word list, given by the regulator Ofcom, even categorizes swear words into mild, medium, strong, and strongest. There are only three words included in the Strongest category, which are the c word, the f word and the f word mother. In his column on The new European website, Alastair said: “The word F with an e rather than au is seen only as average, which struck me as a borderline racist against the Irish, who often use fe ** as heavily as we use fu **.





(Image: ITV)

I was also surprised that the ass was only soft, with blood, shit and shit, not to mention minger and ginger! You also can’t say God or Jesus Christ unless you’re actually talking about, uh, God or Jesus Christ. “ He revealed that one of the media listings contained a word he had never heard of, scrambling, and was next to words such as balls, bollocks, pussy and boobs.





(Image: Pool WPA 2021)

Alastair added: “I was surprised that the cock and the cock head (I consider the latter less curse than the former) are in the same section. Strong also had a new one on me cl ** ge with c ** k, prick, b **** r and t ** t. He also took advantage of his column to denounce cowardly Prime Minister Boris Johnson for not attending GMB shows. The TV star spoke about when he avoided GMB by going to a refrigerator and said his lack of attendance violated three of Nolan’s seven principles of public life, namely openness, responsibility and leadership. There is a LOT more where this came from! Want all the jaw-dropping stories from the world of showbiz and the latest news from TV and soap operas? Well, we’ve got you covered with our showbiz, TV, and soap operas newsletters – they’ll drop right into your inbox and you can unsubscribe whenever you want. We’ll bring you the inside track of TV expert Ed Gleave and soap specialist Sasha Morris. Oh, and your daily fix of Piers, Katie Price, Demi Rose and all your other Daily Star favorites. You can register here – you won’t regret it … He added: “The fact that he made a verbal promise to make the program during the election breaks two more honesty and integrity. “It leaves objectivity and altruism and it shatters them with every new lie and every free flat furniture or helicopter ride. Alastair continued, “Johnson is a dangerous individual masquerading as a goofy, cuddly celebrity. That’s why I continually try to persuade reporters to stop calling him ‘Boris’, part of a shtick that Served him well as he climbed to the top. “







