Turkish arms company wants to equip small drones with miniature missile system – ScoopCube





Troy Teknoloji Savunma is an arms company based in Ankara, Turkey. Since its creation in 2004, the company has specialized in the construction of highly explosive warheads. It plays a key role in the manufacture of missiles to arm military drones. The company also develops high-tech unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and defense systems. According to Turkish news agency Anadolu Ajans (AA), Troy Teknoloji Savunma was commissioned to design small but high performance military warheads. Up to six mini-missiles on a small drone The company therefore developed a 40mm mini missile. The design and manufacture is completely Turkish. Troy Teknoloji Savunma also announced that he can ensure mass production if necessary. The device has a length of 17 cm. It is launched with a 55cm long disposable rocket launcher tube. Note that the weight of the rocket does not exceed 500 grams. Up to 6 units can be installed on a drone. The strengths of this Troy Teknoloji Savunma missile are not limited to its size and weight. The projectile would also offer “satisfactory performance” according to the company’s announcement. In particular, it has a range of 2 km. For “maximum effectiveness”, the target should be within 100 to 500 meters. A perforating warhead In addition, the mini-missile has an anti-personnel warhead with a learning function. The latter is effective within a radius of 12 m, while its penetration capacity corresponds to level 2 of STANAG 4569. Troy Teknoloji Savunma wishes to offer “a strategic weapon” at the cutting edge of technology. Indeed, the projectile makes it possible to reliably and precisely determine threats from a distance. What license do you need to fly this type of drone? https://t.co/4LfSlB2ZJg – Alexandre (@ Ar4kiel) May 21, 2021 It thus makes it possible to neutralize targets previously selected by a drone or a conventional land vehicle. This without the need to send military personnel to the combat zone. The Turkish mini missile can also be used to strike different types of targets. In particular, it is capable of destroying fixed and moving targets such as a lightly armored vehicle, a building, etc. An announcement at the height of Turkish ambitions Turkey has become an active power in the eastern part of the Mediterranean within a decade. To establish its hegemony, the country depends on its military power. Ankara is investing heavily in its defense industry sector. The announcement of Troy Teknoloji Savunma is not trivial. This could be interpreted as a strong signal against direct opponents, especially against Greece. In fact, the latter has always claimed sovereignty over the waters around Kastellorizo. A rule that Turkey firmly rejects, arguing that it should have broader rights in the eastern Mediterranean because its coastline is longer. “You (the Greeks, editor’s note) will understand that Turkey is strong enough politically, economically and militarily to tear up immoral maps and documents,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in September 2020, according to Le Monde.

