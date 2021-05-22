Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn says coronavirus is plot to distract from election





Former Donald Trumps national security adviser Michael Flynn has claimed the coronavirus was a plot to distract from last year’s election.

Mr Flynn, a retired general who is one of the most prominent believers in QAnon conspiracy theories, made the claims in an interview in which he said he had taken hydroxychloroquine for 30 years. .

When you look around the world, why don’t all of these places have the issues that we keep getting beat up on our heads and shoulders in this country when it comes to Covid? Mr. Flynn said.

Why? Because everything, everything, and this is my truth, what I believe, everything is a distraction from what happened on November 3rd.

Everything we hear about Covid, and how Covid started before November 3, everything is meant to control, everything is meant to take control of a company so that we can impose decisions on society, instead of allowing us, it is up to us the people to make decisions.

Mr. Flynn also took an interest in the women’s movement and criticized feminists for getting vaccinated.

And now, with the vaccine as an example, what happened to the women’s movement there, My body, my choice.

Yet they want to put a needle in my arm and tell me that if you don’t have that needle you can’t get an ID card, you can’t travel.

Wait a second, I’m just as healthy as the next person, I’ve been on hydroxychloroquine for 30 years.

Hydroxychloroquine is routinely given to members of the US military serving in areas such as Iraq and Afghanistan to prevent malaria.

Mr Fynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contact with a Russian official, but the Justice Department, under the direction of Attorney General William Barr, ultimately dropped the case against him.

He was eventually pardoned by the President for a term of all possible infractions arising from the Mueller Inquiry, as well as any related grand jury proceedings.

