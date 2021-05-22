Chinese President addresses World Health Summit





In his speech, Xi urged the international community to put people and their lives first, show a great sense of political responsibility and courage, and provide extraordinary responses to an extraordinary challenge. No effort should be spared to attend to every case, save every patient and truly respect the value and dignity of every human life, and it is also important to minimize the potential impact on people’s lives and to maintain the general order in our society, Xi said. G20 members should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to ensure the safe and smooth functioning of the global industrial chain and supply chain, while continuing to support developing countries, he said. Noting that the pandemic is another reminder that humanity rises and falls with a common future, Xi said political manipulation will not serve the response to COVID-19, and will only disrupt international cooperation. against the virus and cause more harm to people around the world. Calling on countries to refrain from vaccine nationalism, Xi called for promoting equitable vaccine distribution and accessibility and affordability of items in developing countries. The major countries that develop and produce vaccines must take responsibility for providing more vaccines to developing countries in urgent need. It is important to strengthen and leverage the role of the UN and WHO and maintain the spirit of deep consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, Xi said. China will provide a supplement US $ 3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries, Xi said. China will provide even more vaccines to the best of its ability, he said. China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technology to other developing countries and achieving joint production with them, he said. “Let us join hands and stand side by side to firmly advance international cooperation against COVID-19, build a global health-for-all community, and work for a healthier and better future for humanity!” Xi said. Connect: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qf_v-f-kKF0 SOURCE CCTV +

