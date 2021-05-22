Politics
No one is safe until everyone is safe
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo criticized the apparent deficit in the global vaccine supply.
At the World Health Summit (Summit) which took place practically on Friday (05/21/2021), President Jokowi revealed that there are still challenges for fair and equitable access to vaccines for all countries .
Therefore, the President called on world leaders to take concrete steps both in the short and long term. The reason is that the Covid-19 pandemic can only be tackled on a global scale if the entire country can fully recover from the spread of the pandemic.
“I have to remind all of us that we will only truly recover and be safe from Covid-19 if all countries have also recovered. No one is safe until everyone isSaid President Jokowi.
The head of state said that while some countries have started immunizing low-risk groups, namely children and young people, ironically, only 0.3% of the global vaccine supply is available for countries to low income.
The disparity seems to be even more pronounced between rich countries and developing countries, where rich countries receive 83% of the global vaccine supply, only 17% goes to developing countries, where 47% of the world population.
“For this we need to take concrete action, namely, in the short term, we need to encourage even stronger dose sharing through the Covax Facility program. It is a form of solidarity which must be encouraged and multiplied, in particular to overcome supply constraints. ,” he said.
In the long term, the global community must be able to double vaccine production to meet global needs and build health resilience. This of course requires an increase in collective production capacity through technology transfer and investment.
“If the issue of vaccine production and distribution capacity is not addressed immediately, I fear that the more we will be able to resolve this pandemic,” he said.
President Jokowi encouraged G-20 member countries to provide support for increased production and equal access to vaccines for all countries.
In this regard, Indonesia fully supports the TRIPS waiver proposal which proposes to temporarily waive its obligation to protect intellectual property rights related to the prevention, treatment or treatment of Covid-19.
Indonesia has decided to become one of the co-sponsors of the proposal. Indonesia also hopes that other G-20 member countries can provide the same support.
“As the largest vaccine producer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is poised to become a hub for increasing vaccine production in the region,” he said.
In addition, President Jokowi called on the G-20 countries to also participate in building a strong global architecture for health resilience to better cope with similar threats in the future.
“The principles set out in the Rome Declaration are very important for global health resilience. However, these principles will be meaningless if they are not applied in a concrete way. Implementation is the key and the world can only stand up and become stronger if we do it together. Recover together, recover stronger, ”said President Jokowi.
For information, the World Health Summit is one of the meetings of the G-20. The summit brought together heads of state or government from the G-20, guest countries, as well as heads of international organizations.
The World Health Summit resulted in the “Rome Declaration” agreement which contains the principles of multilateral cooperation and joint action to prevent future global health crises with a commitment to build a healthier, safer world. , fair and sustainable.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(roy / roy)
