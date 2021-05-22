Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan heads for bigger political challenge





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP, file photo)

ISLAMABAD: Internal divisions have arisen in Pakistan Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) after 40 dissident lawmakers led by former party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen formed an advanced bloc to confront the party in power because of government mismanagement. The formation of a new faction inflicted a deep wound on Khan and his party. The case appears to be so serious that the prime minister and his associates are avoiding public comment because they fear doing further damage to the party. Since Imran Khan became Prime Minister, he has treated political opponents with an iron fist to deny them space to challenge his authority. Now he finds himself in the midst of uncontrollable political turmoil in the country’s corridors of power. Sources familiar with the ongoing developments believe that Tareen’s latest move would not be possible without the support and approval of the country’s most powerful neighborhoods. By creating a faction within the PTI, Tareen ripped the carpet under Imran, who has a slim majority in the national and Punjabi assemblies, and that too with the support of army-sponsored coalition partners. In the 342-member National Assembly, the PTI has 156 seats (including 10 members of the Tareen group). The Prime Minister of Pakistan can be elected by a simple majority of 172 votes in the lower house. By August 2018, Imran had won 176 votes, four more than the required number, to become prime minister for the first time, with the support of allied parties allegedly backed by the military. However, the opposition enjoys the support of 161 lawmakers, with the main opposition party PML-N with 84 members and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with 56 members. In the Punjabi Assembly, the PTI has 181 lawmakers, including 30 dissident members of the new group. He had formed the government with the support of 10 members of the pro-military Muslim League of Pakistan, four independents and a member of the Pakistani Rah-e-Haq party. The PML-N opposition has 166 legislators in the Provincial Assembly, followed by seven from the PPP. It appears that the Federal and Punjab Khan governments can be sent home unhindered if the Tareen faction joins forces with the opposition parties. The approval of the military will play a crucial role in such a process. Meanwhile, the Khans’ only trump card, if things get out of hand, will be to dissolve the assemblies before any defiance moves against him in the Federal and Punjab assemblies, paving the way for further polls in the country. Observers say Pakistan’s security authorities, commonly referred to as “selectors” by critics and political rivals of the Khans, are unhappy with the government’s performance. The generals, who take a large slice of the country’s financial cake, are worried about the mismanagement of the economy by the governments in place. They are also concerned about foreign policy setbacks by the Prime Minister and his teams and governance failures at the federal and provincial levels, particularly in Punjab, the most populous province in the country which supplies more than 70% of troops to the forces. armies of the country. Military leaders, military sources say, have long asked Khan to change his team in Punjab, especially provincial chief minister Usman Buzdar, but the prime minister has so far refused to meet the demand. of whom his rivals claim to be his “selectors”. The mismanagement of PTIs, defense analysts say, has forced the military establishment to explore other options. Well-placed sources revealed that the military leadership was in constant contact with the opposition leadership of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its chairman, Shehbaz Sharif (a former younger brother of Pakistan Punjab CM and ex-PM Nawaz Sharifs), who had been released from prison last month. Alongside the pillars of his party, the young Sharif, also leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, took a gentle approach towards the army. Meanwhile, exiled ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryum Nawaz, also toned down their anti-military rhetoric, indicating a shift from politics of antagonism to accommodation. Sensing the political current, the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed with the aim of overthrowing the government led by Imran, again made serious attempts to rearm the alliance. Shehbaz Sharif took the initiative, inviting all opposition members in parliament to lunch on Monday. According to observers, the work of the PDMs was facilitated by Tareen. The advanced bloc he created in the PTI included 10 lawmakers in the National Assembly and 30 in the Punjabian Assembly. Tareen also announced House leaders for his group in federal and provincial assemblies. Frustrated by the Tareen saga, Imran, who went to oversee the construction of a dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, avoided answering a single question on a political issue currently dominating the media. Reporters had expected the prime minister to speak on key political issues, but Khan, along with his aide, issued verbal warnings to reporters not to ask such questions. Tareen, Imrans’s erstwhile pal and blue-eyed boy of the military establishment, was barred by Pakistan’s Supreme Court, along with ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, from holding public office after the “Panama Papers” scam has been exposed. But his political influence behind the scenes did not end with the order of the higher courts. Without holding any position in the PTI since the court ruling, he has remained a key political figure and has been instrumental in shaping the strategy for Imran to come to power. Tareens’ downfall at PTI began in April 2020 when his name was revealed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as one of the sugar barons allegedly involved in the 2019 sugar crisis in the country. He was named by the FIA ​​as one of the beneficiaries of the subsidies obtained by the bigwigs of the sugar industry. The FIA ​​is currently investigating cases related to the sugar crisis and money laundering against Tareen and his son. Tareen maintains that all the cases against him have been fabricated.

