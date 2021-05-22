How the anti-Trump ‘Steele dossier’ exposed the world of ‘private spies’





It was the most explosive allegation in a presidential campaign full of them.

In 2013, it was claimed, Donald Trump was frolicking among peeing prostitutes in the presidential suite at Moscows Ritz Carlton and Russian intelligence had video of the incident.

The bomb was made public in January 2017 when BuzzFeed released a collection of notes written by former British spy Christopher Steele allegedly detailing Donald Trumps’ activities in Russia.

The allegations were based purely on hearsay, and yet they exploded around the world.

The Steele dossier is the most prominent product of a secret, little-known and poorly regulated industry known as private espionage.

Over the past decade, the industry has exploded, generating $ 2.5 billion in revenue in 2018, according to an estimate from ERG Partners, an investment bank specializing in the intelligence sector. And private intelligence is an industry that has largely existed in the shadows, despite the immense influence it can sometimes exert.

There’s this burgeoning business that invades our privacy, takes advantage of deception and manipulates the news, and it’s the one we need to be wary of, says Barry Meier, highlighting recent news writers in the news. private espionage with his new book Spooked. : The Trump File, Black Cube and the Rise of Private Spies (Harper), Now Available.

Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer, Getty Images

Private intelligence really started to take off in the years after the 9/11 attacks, when career government spies began to thwart the long-standing tradition of not entering the private sector.

Private investigators were once content to hide in the shadows, Meier writes. Now politicians hired them to unearth their opponents, companies hired them to torpedo investigations into their activities by authorities or journalists, and dictators used them as independent intelligence agents.

And few incidents illustrate the power as well as the potential problems with this shadow world as well as the Steele file.

Christopher Steele, a 50-year-old former MI6 agent who was stationed in Moscow in the 1990s, fits the profile of those who frequently work in the private espionage industry, Meier says.

Barry Meier highlights private espionage in his book.

They are often a retired government spy or an off-line agent who essentially buys their past and lives off the skills they learned while working for the government, he says.

After retiring from MI6, Steele started a London-based investigative firm called Orbis Business Intelligence.

For his work on the Steele case, the former spy was hired by Fusion GPS, a Washington-based intelligence firm run by two former Wall Street Journal reporters Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, who decided to turn their skills into journalistic investigations for other purposes. .

Simpson and Fritschs’ mission to uncover the dirt on Trump began in 2015, when a Republican billionaire Marco Rubio supporter named Paul Singer hired Fusion GPS to collect opposition research on the New York candidate.

In April 2016, when it became clear that Trump was going to be the Republican candidate, Singer stopped funding the operation.

Simpson and Fritsch, however, wanted to continue following leads on Trump, particularly his activities in Russia. Thanks to a lawyer named Marc Elias, Fusion GPS found a new boss for Hillary Clinton, who ABC News said paid $ 1 million.

During Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State in the Obama administration, she took a hostile stance towards Vladimir Putin, the author writes. Now, any information linking Trump to Moscow could provide him with ammunition.

Simpson considered himself an expert on Russia, but now that Clinton was paying the bills, he set out to find someone closer to the action. He hired Steele in May 2016.

Steele’s file claimed that Donald Trump spent a night peeing prostitutes at Moscow’s Ritz Carlton and that Putin had a video of the episode. None of this has been verified.

One of the advantages of private spies is that they are often not bound by the same rules and ethics as government officials or journalists. Agents of companies like Black Cube, an Israeli company hired by Harvey Weinstein to unearth his accusers, have been known to pose as documentary makers or befriended subjects under false pretenses in order to get closer to sources. .

If someone cheats on you money, they can be prosecuted because it’s a crime, the author says. But if someone is making money defrauding you with information, it is absolutely legal.

Rather than using a subterfuge to gain information, Steele simply paid a Russian collector named Igor Danchenko, who collected information on his behalf.

In 2010, the employer of Danchenkos, a company that was preparing risk assessments for companies wishing to do business in Russia, ceased operations. Danchenko was soon introduced to Steele by mutual acquaintance. In 2012, Steele paid him to make his first trip to Russia as an agent to gather information about a businessman’s possible links with Russian organized crime, Meier writes.

“Even if a reporter believed Steele, there was no way to confirm what he said.

Barry Meier, author

Steele boasted of having this wired Russian collector who had deep connections to the people of the Kremlin, Meier says. But it turned out his collector was that kind of schlumpy ex-Russian lawyer who had drifted into the world of private espionage.

In turn, Danchenko got his information from a network of childhood friends and drinking buddies, who told him that I had just heard this or that problem.

The pee allegation comes from one of Danchenkos’ sources who reported that there was a well-known rumor that Trump loved water sports and had indulged in the chic Moscow hotel, Meier writes. Danchenko went on to speak to hotel employees, one of whom told him all kinds of things are happening.[ed] there, which Danchenko took as corroboration.

Steele has never verified the information or seen the video. He included the rumor in his memo because he felt it was not his job to select information, but rather to pass on all the unverified, supposedly raw intelligence.

It is the fuel used by the entire industry. It’s smoke, Meier said.

Raw intelligence is almost like an insult to the word intelligence because it suggests that there is something intelligent about the information being provided. Most of the time, it’s shit and rumors.

Igor Danchenko was the source of the “pee” allegations which were based solely on hearsay.

The murky nature of the Steeles case hasn’t stopped the former spy and Fusion GPS from working tirelessly to pass the intelligence on to journalists and government officials, a key job of private spies. Spies and those who hire them want to publicize the information they collect, Meier says. They don’t do any good to collect this stuff and sit in the backroom of some attorneys.

Steele had tried for months to pass the information he had gathered to an FBI source, but when G-man was not interested, he and Fusion GPS stepped up their media offensive.

In the fall of 2016, Steele hosted an informal press conference at a posh Washington hotel, the Tabard Inn, in which reporters from outlets such as Yahoo! News, The New Yorker, The New York Times and CNN were scanned to hear his presentation on the case, reports Spooked according to Meier.

Inside a meeting room, above a food distribution, Simpson introduced Steele, who presented his case, although he noted that his information had yet to be confirmed.

Peter Fritsch and Glenn Simpson, founders of Fusion GPS.Getty Images

Even if a reporter believed Steele, there was no apparent way to independently confirm what he said, Meier wrote. As a result, only one article appeared in the wake of the Tabard Inn meetings: an article by Michael Isikoff of Yahoo! News of US intelligence officials probing Trump adviser Carter Page.

Then, in December 2016, BuzzFeed reporter Ken Bensinger attended a GPS Fusion retreat in San Francisco. At the party, Simpson told Bensinger about the case file and the alleged pee tape. Bensinger was interested and was finally able to photograph the pages of the files in the office of an assistant to John McCain.

In January 2017, CNN released a vague report that FBI Director James Comey had informed Trump of a potential Russian kompromat. BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith, fearing he would get picked up, made the immediate decision to post the dossier online.

From there, the unverified allegations in the Steele case broke into the mainstream, and Meier says the whole saga exposed an unsavory alliance.

This raises serious questions about how journalists and private intelligence firms interact with each other, Meier says. He was talking about this very hyper-partisan and fragmented media world that is alive now and that allows misinformation to flourish on both sides of the spectrum.

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has used private spies to unearth his enemies.

While part of the Steeles case has been debunked, including the accusation that Trumps’ attorney Michael Cohen traveled to Prague to meet with Russian spies, Meier says the private intelligence sector has failed. not been intimidated.

After being forced into hiding in 2017 when his name was revealed, Christopher Steele is now back to work with Orbis and other companies he runs. Fusion GPS is also still operational.

They haven’t learned a lesson at all, Meier says. Their exploits, as unappealing as they may be to the general public, have instead become business cards. Businesses or law firms will be like, Hey, Black Cube was up to anything to cheat people and rip people off and get information about people.

These are the people I want to work for me.

