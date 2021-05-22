Rahul Gandhi accuses Narendra Modi of shedding crocodile tears over Covid-19 death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that a crying prime minister is the Indian government’s response to the “highest Covid deaths” in the country, devoid of vaccines and having the lowest GDP.

Gandhi launched the frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the grim pandemic situation in the country, leading two other top Congress leaders, P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh, to join him in the attack.

“No vaccines. Lowest GDP. Highest number of Covid deaths … Indian government response? PMCries,” he said in a scathing tweet on Friday, while also accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘shedding crocodile tears while paying tribute to those who died from Covid. 19.

“Crocodiles are innocent,” the congressman said in another tweet on Friday, during a search of Prime Minister Modi who became emotional during his digital interaction with doctors in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi on Friday.

On his Twitter account, Gandhi also shared a graphic on the global economic situation and the pandemic situation, tweeted by the former chief economic adviser to the Union government, Kaushik Basu.

The graph shows India’s GDP at minus eight compared to Bangladesh’s 3.8, China 1.9 and Pakistan’s O.4. In the same graph, India has suffered 212 deaths for every million of its population from Covid-19 compared to 0.4 deaths in Vietnam and two in China.

“Due to the mismanagement of the Modi system, India has the black fungus epidemic along with the Covid pandemic,” Gandhi said in another tweet, targeting the prime minister.

“Along with the drug shortage for Covid, India is also suffering from a huge drug shortage for this great disease. The Prime Minister will soon make a ‘taali-thaali’ announcement (applause and plate beating) to fight against disease, “he said in a Hindi tweet.

Another congressional leader, Jairam Ramesh, also attacked the government over the allegedly poor pace of the Covid vaccination, saying the country needs vaccines and not crocodile tears.

“Claim – January 2021: Modi Govt will vaccinate 30 cr Indians fully by the end of July. Reality – May 22: 4.1 cr Indians received both doses. Claim – May 21: India will fully vaccinate all adults in ‘by the end of 2021. Reality – May 21: Only 14 lakh vaccinated all day, “he said on Twitter.” We need vaccines, not crocodile tears, “Ramesh added in his tweet. .

Chief Congressman P Chidambaram also warned the government that the IMF and WHO had warned India of the consequences of the slow vaccination.

“The Union Health Minister’s claim to receive 216 crore of vaccine by December 31 to immunize the entire adult population by that date needs to be supported by reliable data. So far, it is not, ”he said in a series of tweets.

“We need data on the capacity of domestic producers, orders placed for vaccines, import contracts concluded, delivery schedule agreed, and so on. Nothing has been disclosed so far, he said in a tweet.

“The final warning to the government is that if the vaccination is not accelerated, it will not be possible to prevent a third wave,” he said. Chidambaram said the Modi government could not say that we did not anticipate these consequences “‘.

“The government has been duly notified,” he said.

Congress criticized the government’s vaccination policy and the slowness of vaccinations.