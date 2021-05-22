Hammad says 4% GDP growth rate will be achieved in current fiscal year





ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Saturday that a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of four percent would be achieved in the current fiscal year.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said all targets related to GDP growth have been met. Numerous analyzes indicate that the growth rate will be above four percent, he added. The minister said the total increase in GDP from $ 263 billion to $ 296 billion, an increase of $ 33 billion in the current fiscal year, was the highest on record in a year. He went on to say that the country’s exports stood at $ 3.2 billion in March, while remittances saw a 29% increase from July 2020 to April 2021.

Likewise, he said that there was a 15% growth in tax revenue collection during the said period. The country’s foreign exchange reserves also climbed to $ 23 billion, he added. The Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector posted unprecedented healthy growth of 9.29%, while cement sales also saw an increase of 17%.

Hammad said the current account surplus stood at $ 250 million, and not a single penny was borrowed from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The PML-N government borrowed 7 trillion rupees from the SBP, he added. Despite the enormous challenge posed to the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s economy has grown. This was proof of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policies. It was not a temporary growth but would be sustained and strengthened, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the National Accounts Committee free and independent because he (the Prime Minister) has always believed in an impartial arbiter. He hoped the economy would continue to grow at a rapid pace starting in the new fiscal year. The agrifood and industrial sectors would also gain more dynamism, which would also help generate more job opportunities, he added.

The minister said the government would further expand various programs such as Ehsas social protection and health cards to help the poor.

Responding to a question, the minister said oil prices were low in Pakistan compared to other countries. The government has also reduced the levy on petroleum, he added. The prices of edible oil and wheat have increased on the international market. However, the government provided targeted subsidies to help the poor, he added.

To another question, he said that the government has a management plan to solve the circular debt problem. Circular debt has two components namely stock and flow. In the first phase, the flow deceleration started, and in the next phase, the stock problem would be solved.

He said that only an 8 paisa increase would be made in the consumer tariff in October.

