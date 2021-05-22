Istanbul mayor surprises users on live streaming platform TwitchGlobal Voices

The mayor of Istanbul and member of the main Republican People’s Opposition Party, Ekremmamolu, joined Twitch, the world’s leading live streaming platform, on May 19, much to the surprise of Turkish users:

In the blink of an eye, on Twitch! @ekrem_imamoglu pic.twitter.com/SvnJP7xcnb Istanbul Gnllleri (@gonulluist) May 19, 2021

Suddenly on contraction

Twitch is a live streaming platform, used primarily but not just by gamers. Lots of lifestyle “casters”Use the platform to broadcast their game or activity by sharing their screens with fans and subscribers. Well-known American politician who uses Twitch is a social media buffAlexandriaOcasio-Cortez (AOC), but it is the sameBernie sanders. In Turkey, the mayor of the capital Ankara participated in a discussion about a live stream on Twitch, maismamolu took it a step further by opening his own account in order to interact with a large base.

Users responded to Tomamolu’s Bits, at first incredulous that it was the mayor himself. Bits are virtual goods that platform users can purchase that empower streamers to encourage and show support, according to the Platform FAQ. “Cheering with Bits shows its support for streamers and celebrates the times you love with the community, right in the chat. A Cheer is a chat message that uses bits. Bit emoticons can be used one at a time, all at once, or anywhere in between. Using multiple at once shows more support and creates cooler animated emotes. “

Mamolu’s first appearance on the platform coincided with a national holiday celebrating youth and sport, with the mayor joining a live question and answer sessionTurkish internet phenomena.

I answer tough genes questions on my Twitch channel; https://t.co/cJixvWox1H Ekrem Mamolu (@ekrem_imamoglu) May 19, 2021

I answer tough questions from our kids on my Twitch channel

“I see this as an opportunity,” Mamolu said in her opening remarks, adding, “No matter how difficult the questions, ask them.”

mamolu has answered questions ranging from outreach to young people, assisting the community of musicians who suffer great financial losses during the pandemic, fighting hate and harassment and serving 16 million people Istanbul, environmental protection, pollution, justice, youth unemployment and many other issues.

Ekrem mamolu was elected mayor of Istanbul in March 2019. Previously, the 50-year-old politician was mayor of Beylikduzu district in Istanbul, but his name was hardly known before running for election in March 2019. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) called for the annulment of the results for electoral fraud.In June 2019, however, mamolu won the resumption of the elections by a larger margin, ending the 25-year reign of the Justice and Development Party in Istanbul.

The popularity of the mayor of Istanbul among young people is not surprising. According to some local media, it was the votes of Generation Z that drastically increased the margin of votes when the election resumed, bringing mamolu’s second victory. known no other Turkey than that led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party. Increasingly, President Erdogan’s efforts to mold the younger generation in Turkey have failed. The most recent protests that rocked Istanbul’s prestigious university, Bogazici, bear witness to this. Prior to that, however, since the Gezi protests in 2013, the ruling party’s popularity has declined, especially among young people. According to a study conducted by the Mobile research center In 2020, 76.4% of respondents said they viewed the rule of law and democracy, both of which have been reviewed under current leadership, as top priorities for Turkey.

Last year, hundreds of students joined a live broadcast with President Erdogan and used the comments section to criticize Erdogan and tell him that he would not get their votes in the next presidential election. program for 2023. It is valued that around six million new voters will vote in the next election.

More recently, in an interview with Fox TV Turkey, mamolu mentionned he had no intention of running in the next presidential election and instead aims to be Istanbul’s most successful mayor. Regardless of his candidacy, he appears to be winning a generation that could pave the way for Turkey.