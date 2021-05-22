Fact check: Digvijaya Singh and Shobhaa De share doctored NYT front page with photo of crocodile mocking PM Modi





Congressman and Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh MP Columnist Shobhaa De were among those who tweeted an image that resembles the front page of the American daily, The New York Times with a photo of a crocodile in tears corroborated by a headline Indian Prime Minister cried. The tweets were shared after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed health workers at UPs Varanasi on Friday. While addressing frontline workers and the challenges they face during the ongoing pandemic, the Prime Minister became emotional. As Shobhaa De wrote Savage in her tweet, Chief Congresswoman Digvijaya Singh wrote, “Dr Jaishankar Ji now that you are going to the United States, please make sure the New York Times does not spoil Modi ji’s image. !! After all, he is more worried about his IMAGE than the people with COVID !! To cry for him at the right time is an art !! “ Singh later deleted his tweet. Archived versions of their tweets can be viewed here and here. The same viral image was Posted by Aishe Ghosh, President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union and multiple Facebook users. India Today Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that Digvijaya Singh, Shobhaa De, Aishe Ghosh and other Facebook users fell in love with an altered image of the international daily. The edited image was tweeted from a parody account called The Daily New York Times. The New York Times did not report on PM Modi’s emotion as he spoke to health workers in its Friday edition. On May 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became moved as he paid tribute to those who lost their lives to the pandemic during his address to warriors on the front lines. PM Shri Narendra Modi becomes moved as he pays tribute to the people who have passed away due to # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE . pic.twitter.com/Gl5jiv7XHo Updates from Mann Ki Baat (@mannkibaat) May 21, 2021 After that, people on social media started sarcastically targeting the Prime. #CrocodileTears on Twitter. Several users posted the edited clip from the Friday edition of the New York Times. We did not find any images or articles The New York Times in one of its editions which shows the image of a crocodile with the text Indias PM cried. In fact, we found a parody account called The Daily New York Times which tweeted the viral image of May 21, with the caption Here is some international news. Compare the viral image with the NOW edition published on Friday, one can easily see how the cover image of Syrias’ solar boom was replaced with the crocodile image and the text was tampered with in the viral post. ORIGINAL NYT IMAGE Original image from The New York Times VIRAL IMAGE It is therefore clear that several people, including Digvijaya Singh and Shobhaa De, have fallen under the spell of a doctored image that has no connection with The New York Times newspaper. ClaimThe New York Times ran a cover with a photo of a crocodile in tears, Indias PM shouted. ConclusionThe viral image is tampered with. The New York Times did not publish any such content. The viral image was tweeted by a parody account. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 Crow: half true

2 crows: lies

3 Ravens: Absolutely wrong







