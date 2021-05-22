Xi Jinping Exchanging Congratulatory Messages with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Sino-Pakistani Diplomatic Relations Li Keqiang Exchanging Congratulatory Messages with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





On May 21, 2021, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Pakistani President Arif Alvi on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

Xi Jinping stressed in his message that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperation partners and strongly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns. The mutual trust and friendship between the two countries has stood the test of the changing international landscape over the past 70 years and has always remained strong. In recent years, thanks to the joint efforts of the two sides, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved remarkable results, bringing significant benefits to both peoples and giving a strong boost to regional prosperity. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan shared happiness and unhappiness and sincerely helped each other, and the steadfast friendship of the two countries was further strengthened.

Xi Jinping stressed that I greatly appreciate the development of China-Pakistan relations and am willing to work with you to deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation, promote the high-quality functioning of CPEC and jointly build a Sino-Pakistani community. closer Pakistani with a shared future in the new era for the benefit of both countries and our people. May the Sino-Pakistani friendship blossom forever.

Alvi said in his message that over the past 70 years, Pakistan and China have always maintained solidarity, mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual support. Under President Xi’s strong leadership, Pakistan-China relations have grown stronger, stronger and more vibrant than ever. The Pakistani side thanks China for its invaluable support to the country in the fight against COVID-19 and stands ready to work closely with China to ensure the success of the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. Pakistan will work to help the peoples of the two countries to better understand the depth, breadth and vitality of bilateral relations, strive to make CPEC a model high-quality development project of Belt and Road cooperation, and build an even closer Pakistan. -Chinese community with a shared future in the new era.

On the same day, Premier Li Keqiang also exchanged congratulatory messages with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Li said in his message that China has always prioritized Pakistan in its foreign policy and is ready to work with Pakistan to elevate the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership to a higher level over the next 70 years. .

Imran said in his message that the Pakistani government is firmly committed to accelerating the construction of the CPEC and is willing to work with China to further develop the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries, to create a better future for both peoples.

