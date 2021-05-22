Nuclear: China and Russia consolidate their cooperation with new reactors

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping celebrated the start of construction of four new reactors at two Chinese nuclear power plants during a video conference. Units 7 and 8 of the Tianwan nuclear power plant and 3 and 4 of the Xudabao nuclear power plant are being built jointly by companies from the two countries.

On the occasion of the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between his country and Russia, Xi said energy has always been the biggest area of ​​cooperation, in particular nuclear energy. He wants to work with Putin to further expand cooperation.

According to a message from the Kremlin, the Russian president stressedBesides the construction of new reactors in Tianwan and Xudabao, there are many other major Russian-Chinese initiatives. This includes an fast neutron reactor that was built in China with the participation of Russia.

Together against climate change

China, in turn, could be involved in an international consortium to build a research breeder reactor in Dimitrovgrad, Russia, and in research to close the nuclear fuel cycle. Russia has also supplied China with nuclear components for the Chang’e 4 space probe, which was the first to land on the other side of the moon in 2019.

This and other work will help provide the world with clean energy, implement international climate goals and contribute to sustainable development, Mr. Putin said. Xi stressed that tackling climate change is a common challenge for all countries. China and Russia should broaden their understanding of these challenges, implement even more ambitious low-carbon cooperation projects.

The Tianwan nuclear power plant, which is operated in cooperation with the Sino-Russian Federation, currently consists of five reactors in commercial operation; the sixth is under construction. All are like the two pressurized water reactors planned. So far, the reactors are only planned in Xudabao.



(anw)

