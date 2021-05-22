Delhi stops vaccination campaign for 18-44 years, CM Arvind Kejriwal sends SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





This vaccination center in Pandara Park has been closed for the moment NEW DELHI: The vaccination campaign for young people (18-44 years old) has been suspended in Delhi due to a severe vaccine crisis, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saturday asked the Center to provide more vaccines to the capital so that it can restart the campaign. Delhi needs 80 lakh doses of vaccine each month, but for May, it only received 16 lakh. And there won’t be much relief next month either. Delhi was only promised 8 lakh doses in June. Kejriwal said that at this rate, it will take 30 months to vaccinate everyone in the capital.

The Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the situation. He urged the Center to provide the necessary vaccines as soon as possible so that the centers that have been closed can be reopened. He also pleaded with the Center to increase Delhis’s vaccination quota. “This Covid wave (fourth wave) killed mostly young people and the vaccines to vaccinate young people in Delhi are now complete,” the CM said in a digital media address.

He made four suggestions to the Center to increase the vaccine supply: Ask vaccine companies across the country to make the vaccine using the formula Bharat Biotech agreed to share (Covaxin); allow all foreign vaccines to be used in the country, and the Center, rather than states, should purchase them; foreign companies manufacturing Covid vaccines should be allowed to manufacture the vaccines in India; and India should reach out to countries that stock vaccines beyond their needs and ask them to share excess stocks with India.

During her daily briefing on the immunization situation in the city, AAP MP Atishi said that 50.20214 people have been vaccinated so far in Delhi due to Delhis’s high-speed vaccination program despite the constraints of the crisis. vaccines.

Vaccinating as many people as possible in the shortest time is the only way to protect the country from a third wave, Kejriwal said. He said the Delhi government was already organizing beds, intensive care units, oxygen and medicine, but people were concerned about the vaccine shortage. I got a call from an old woman who told me that she and her son wanted to be vaccinated. She is 65 and her son is 35. I said that we had no more vaccines for the young people but that I could get her vaccinated. She thought about it a bit and asked me if it was okay if her son was vaccinated instead. She said she was old, but her son had to manage a family and had to stay protected. I was very disturbed after listening to this, said the CM.

He said the city was facing a serious vaccine crisis. Delhi needs 80 lakh vaccines every month. However, we received 16 lakh in May and the central government halved Delhi’s quota for the month of June. A letter we received from the Center states that we will only receive 8 lakh vaccines in June. So far we have administered a total of 50 lakh vaccine doses in Delhi and need 2.5 crore more to vaccinate all adults. At this rate, if only 8 lakh vaccines are provided each month, it will take 30 months to vaccinate all adults in Delhi. And until then, no one knows how many waves and deaths from the coronavirus will be seen, Kejriwal said.

Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, is ready to give its formula to other companies. There are several vaccine manufacturing companies in the country. The central government should immediately invite them all and order them not to ask to start manufacturing the vaccine soon. This should happen within the next 24 hours, he said, adding that every day is precious.

Kejriwal also suggested that all foreign vaccines should be cleared within 24 hours for use in India. The Center should contact all manufacturers. Currently, the Center has left the work to the states, he said, suggesting that the Center can purchase crores of the vaccine and distribute it among states. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos