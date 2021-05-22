Top 7 reactions to Johnson and Patel uniform badges





Twitter users strike again. This time, they reacted to Boris Johnson and Priti Patels’ uniforms with badges that read the Prime Minister and Home Secretary. David Brookes said Johnson likely had front and back labels in his sub-crackers. And Dave Gee has said he suspects the Tories have L and R inside their shoes. The best reactions to Tory outfits I mean that’s not it… In their mind, they’ve never left school – she’s the Head Boy, he’s the Warden and is fighting for the best badge award … that’s pathetic and embarrassing, can’t believe this is the best UK can come up with for a pm and home secretary https://t.co/iCMsZdSX4T – Rin #nhspayrise (@ rins2pworth) May 21, 2021 What is this government branding exercise or is it just so they know who they are when they get lost? It’s pretty weird … https://t.co/s3aL9upoQ6 – Against Racism Ruth Oliver (@ hkong1957) May 22, 2021 I think this is a good development.

This means that if they have those times when they can't remember what they're supposed to do, they have a handy reminder right under their noses. https://t.co/szvPoDKW03 – Maurice Mcleod (he / him) (@mowords) May 21, 2021 This weird Tory cosplay just keeps getting worse. Tune in next week for Hancock in scrub, Truss with an ozzy-style cork hat and Williamson in a cardigan with elbows. https://t.co/sJounM1STA – Northener (@ grimnorth_0) May 21, 2021 Related: Reactions: outrage at costly and complicated new travel rules Like one of those hostage videos, reactions to Johnson's casting vote with Carrie Symonds







