Pakistan reaffirms its support for the cause of Kashmir; will not to trade the rights of Kashmiris: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





NEW YORK: Pakistan will negotiate a solution to the decades-old Kashmir dispute, but will not give up the inalienable rights of the Kashmiri people, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said at a rally of Americans on Friday Pakistani.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was deeply committed to the just cause of the Kashmiris and his position on the issue was unequivocal.

“We will speak with respect, but not reach a deal (on Kashmir),” the foreign minister told an enthusiastic audience. He was responding to a question about concerns expressed about the reported back channel engagement with India over the decades-old dispute.

He also said Pakistan was open to dialogue with India in order to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

Past regimes in Pakistan, Qureshi said, had put the Kashmir issue on the back burner, but the current government revived it, citing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s forceful speech to the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

Friday’s meeting with community members, held at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations, began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, were also in attendance.

Pakistani Consul General in New York City Ayesha Ali welcomed the Foreign Secretary, noting that he was the first Pakistani dignitary to visit New York since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in early 2020 .

For their part, community members praised Pakistan’s strong advocacy for the Palestinian cause, the way it stood alongside those under siege and underlined their plight in the face of the massive 11-day Israeli bombardment that made nearly 250 dead, including women and children. .

FM Qureshi, who led the Pakistani delegation to the May 19 session of the United Nations General Assembly on Palestine, said his goal and that of other foreign ministers from Islamic countries who came to New York was mainly to make the voice heard within the organ of 193 members. in an effort to seek to end the atrocities committed against the Palestinians.

“By the grace of God,” he said, “we have achieved our first goal – a ceasefire”.

Responding to another question, FM Qureshi said there were deep similarities in the Palestine and Kashmir issues – people from both entities were fighting for their right to self-determination; both suffered atrocities at the hands of their occupants and both resisted demographic changes and ethnic cleansing in their respective territories.

Welcoming the important role of the Diaspora, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Khan sees overseas Pakistanis as great assets who continue to defend Pakistan’s interests in the international arena and boost its economy with more and more remittances.

He also praised the Pakistanis overseas for helping to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and the United States, and said effective services would be provided to them.

Qureshi said the government was actively working to legislate electoral reforms that would allow Pakistanis overseas to vote in national elections.

“We want to give Pakistanis abroad the right to participate in the elections in Pakistan,” he added, to applause.

The government, he said, was vigorously pursuing measures to ensure food and water security.

He said priority attention was being given to the critical water issue, citing that work was underway on the construction of new dams.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also praised the efforts of the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York for continuing to offer its services to the Pakistani community under its consular jurisdiction, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previously, Consul General Ayesha Ali said that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision and special instructions from Foreign Ministers, the consulate has implemented all new consular initiatives effectively, including the provision of visas in online, electronic passports and effective outreach in Pakistan. American community through E-Kutcheries.

