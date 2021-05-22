The many reasons Erdogan is playing the Palestinian card

-Analysis-

ISTANBUL Throughout the past week, thousands of people have demonstrated against Israel in Turkey. In a country where protests are often brutally stopped, police have made no attempts to break up protests. Because Erdogan supports Hamas, the Palestinian nationalist and Islamist movement which de facto governs Gaza. There are religious reasons for this which also fit perfectly into his geopolitical strategy.

As for the conflict in the Middle East before and after Thursday night’s ceasefire, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan knows no compromises. He is currently inciting against anyone who speaks for Israel, as if he himself is at war. US President Joe Biden also felt the anger: “We are forced to say that you are writing history with your bloodstained hands,” Erdogan grumbled Monday night. He was referring to the allegedly planned but unconfirmed arms sale by Washington to Israel for a value of $ 735 million.

Erdogan’s words are unlikely to have any effect in the White House. The United States has been selling arms to Israel for years and is aware of Ankara’s pro-Palestinian orientation. So far, the United States has assumed it can take advantage of the situation. For example, a report released three years ago by the US-affiliated think tank “Rand Corporation” indicates that Turkey has been involved in the Middle East conflict as an important mediator, in large part. because of his support for Hamas.

Erdogan feels linked to Hamas by his mutual closeness to the Muslim Brotherhood. It is about religion, political power and fear of Western domination.

And to corner Israel, Erdogan envisioned a move that could seem threatening to the political West. Like the conservative Turkish right-wing newspaperNew dawn reports, Ankara is considering a joint exclusive economic zone agreement with Hamas.

The idea is that if the waterway across the Mediterranean between Turkey and Gaza becomes a common area for Turkey and Palestine, Ankara can use it to deliver weapons or other aid without interference. An additional benefit for Turkey is that such an economic zone would also hamper planning for a supposed joint gas pipeline between Israel, Greece and Cyprus to move forward.

So far, however, this deal is just Ankara Castle in the air. Because there is a problem with the project: a contract signed with Hamas, which the United Nations classifies as a terrorist organization, is unlikely to find international recognition.



Erdogan’s curses and slurs, on the other hand, are different. In the eyes of the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, the brutal rhetoric of the Turkish president is partly responsible for the pro-Palestinian protests on German soil which have at times turned violent. “Most of what we are experiencing is not right-wing extremism, but rather people of Muslim background who, to some extent incited by Erdogan’s brutal rhetoric, believe they have to fight these conflicts on German streets “said Herrmann.

There were also tensions with Austria. In solidarity with Israel in the Gaza conflict, the Chancellery and the Foreign Ministry waved an Israeli flag on Friday. “I curse the Austrian state,” raged Erdogan. “The Austrian state is probably trying to charge Muslims for the Jews who subjected it to genocide.”

Austria quickly summoned the Turkish Ambassador to Vienna to the Foreign Ministry. “The conflict in the Middle East will not be resolved with foam from the mouth,” Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said of the incident.

Destruction in Beit Hanoun, Gaza, May 21 Photo: Ashraf Amra / APA Images / ZUMA

For Erdogan, escalation in the Middle East is also useful at the national level. While he has recently faced increasing pressure, partly because of Turkey’s economic crisis, anger against Israel may unite the people behind him. At least in the short term, the math seems to be working: Erdogan’s words fueled pro-Palestinian protests in Turkey by his supporters.

In Istanbul, for example, several thousand people took to the streets about a week ago despite the coronavirus curfew. They waved Palestinian and Turkish flags, chanted religious and anti-Israel slogans and set off fireworks. Protesters held signs with phrases such as “Al-Kuds belongs to Muslims”, Al-Kuds being the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

A centuries-old religious dispute each time gives it new energy.

In fact, the city, claimed by the Israelis and the Palestinians, is also Erdogan’s main concern in the conflict. It is not only a question of solidarity with the Palestinian people, but above all of Jerusalem. The city is the third most important holy place for devout Muslims like the President of Turkey.

In the escalation with Gaza, a centuries-old religious dispute each time gives it new energy. Jerusalem has been an important symbol of Muslim world power since the rise of Islam. According to him, the Israelis want to drive Muslims out of the city. “For us Muslims, every day that Jerusalem is occupied is a violation,” Erdogan said in May 2017.

He sees himself as the dand do leader of the Islamic world and wants to continue the line of great Islamic rulers, such as Selahattin Eyyübi, also known as Saladin the Victorious. The Kurdish-born ruler united Muslims in the Middle East in the 12th century and recaptured Jerusalem from the Christian crusaders in 1187.

Jerusalem is not important to Turkey just for religious reasons. The loss of the sacred site, which for centuries was under the rule of the Ottomans, for non-Muslims, raises fears in the Turkish state and in the population that it is covered and infiltrated by the West.

This concern has deep historical roots: when, for example, after the Russo-Ottoman War in 1878, Jewish settlers came to the Middle East with Western support, the Ottoman government saw this as a threat to their power and existing order. . Sultan Abdulhamid I did everything possible to prevent settlements.

When Erdogan complains about Israel today, he is not addressing the Jews directly. According to his worldview, Jews are allowed to live and practice their faith, but not as a ruling power, and certainly not in control of Jerusalem. More recently, however, Erdogan had accused Israel, among other things, of terrorism against the Palestinians and said it was “in the nature” of the Israelis. The US government has called his statements anti-Semitic.

It’s unclear whether the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will hold, but you can be sure Erdogan will continue to have his say.

