Georgian judge approves ballot audit as Trump supporters continue to make unsubstantiated election claims





A judge in Georgia has approved a recount in Fulton County as part of a concerted effort by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election results.

Brian Amero, a judge in Henry County Superior Court, authorized the recount on Friday.

About 147,000 votes will be recounted, an initiative launched by a group of activists who will pay for the audit to continue, and more information about it will be imminent, Judge Amero said.

Fulton County Commissioner Chairman Rob Potts condemned the move, calling it outrageous and said it was doing nothing other than supporting the lie peddled by the Trump campaign, which led to the attempt to coup on the murderous Capitol on January 6.

Supporters of the decision to start a recount include Kelly Loefer, who lost her Senate seat in the January second round, who said Fulton County generally had mismanagement.

advised

The electoral victory of Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia means Democrats control the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote, they have a majority of one.

Read more:

Another supporter of the move is Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who tweeted about the long-standing issue of voting issues. Mr Raffensperger received a call from former President Donald Trump asking him to find the votes he needed to win the state in January, according to a report from the Washington Post which managed to secure a recording of the ‘call.

In April, Georgia Republicans in the state Senate voted for voting reform, which is believed to make it more difficult for absentees to vote, a decision echoed by various Republican-controlled state senates, such as Texas and Florida.

Due to COVID-19, many people voted in the 2020 postal election, and more people who chose to do so voted for President Joe Biden. In addition, it requires voters to have personal identification, a measure that disproportionately affects voters of color and voters with low incomes. The reform also removes the Secretary of State from the electoral council.

Currently, there is a similar recount going on in Maricopa County, Arizona. Brendan Keefe, reporter for 11News, a local Atlanta media outlet wrote a Twitter thread explaining the details and the differences between the one happening in Arizona and the one proposed in Georgia.

He tweeted, complainants can examine Fulton ballots but not touch them, which is different from Arizona. They won’t be able to handle the original ballots (or the machines for that matter).

According to Arizonas Secretary of State, the machines can no longer be used due to the risk of tampering.

Mr Trump publicly criticized Republicans for not supporting efforts to recount votes in his recent interview with Chanel Rion. His most notable critics within the GOP include Representative Liz Cheney and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Last week, Ms. Cheney lost her leadership position as Republican Conference Speaker to Representative Elise Stefanik, making it difficult for GOP figures to speak out against the former leader.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos