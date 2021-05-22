Iran reports 8,005 new cases





BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) – Here are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. – – – – TEHRAN – Iran reported 8,005 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 2,823,887. The pandemic has so far killed 78,381 people in Iran, up from 187 in the past 24 hours, Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a written briefing posted on its official website. – – – – HANOI – Vietnam reported 125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 123 transmitted locally and two imported, bringing the total to 5,086, according to the health ministry. Of the community cases, 73 were detected in the epidemic hotspot of northern Bac Giang province, 25 in neighboring Hai Duong province and four in northern Hung Yen province. – – – – DHAKA – Bangladesh reported 1,028 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 787,726 and the death toll to 12,348, the Health Services Branch said. Official data showed that 12,230 samples were tested in the past 24 hours across Bangladesh. – – – – NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 26,289,290 with 257,299 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the Federal Ministry of Health and Family said on Saturday. A total of 4,194 deaths have been recorded since Friday morning, bringing the death toll to 295,525. Single-day deaths have again peaked above the 4,000 mark in the past two days after dropped to 3874 on Thursday. – – – – BEIJING – China stands ready to continue supporting Bangladesh in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday in a telephone conversation with Bangladesh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen. Wang said that in March this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a video speech at an event hosted by Bangladesh in commemoration of the centenary of the birth of his founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also at the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the country, which injected a strong impetus to the development of the Sino-Bangladeshi relations. – – – – ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia has registered 485 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 268,520 on Friday evening, according to the country’s health ministry. The ministry reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 4,060, as well as 1,487 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 225,480.

