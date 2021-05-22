Restoring the spirit of cooperative federalism

Recently, two prominent Indians commented on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in different ways. Taken together, they seem to sum up where we are in the debate on this crisis and point to the direction in which we need to go now.

Firstly, Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said: Following the first wave, we all lowered our guards, the government, the administration.

He added that now was not the time for a blame game. the sarsanghchalak is close to the seat of power in government, so finally a prominent figure identified with government has admitted that he must share the blame for what went wrong.

Surely this is an important moment, suggesting that now is the time to stop arguing about where we went wrong and who was at fault in order to focus on preparing for a possible third wave Covid-19. the sarsanghchalak said we must be prepared for this wave like the rock that the waves crash against to recede into the ocean.

Containment of the virus is now, to a large extent, in the hands of chief ministers as well. The central government must play a role in keeping them together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will therefore have to take all the chief ministers with him if India is to remain united as a rock and practice cooperative federalism in letter and in spirit. This means that the Prime Minister and the main ministers must listen to each other.

Modi is a highly skilled communicator. He can galvanize crowds at rallies, speak like a statesman when addressing the nation, and use the unique intimacy that can be conveyed by radio to broadcast his Mann Ki Baat programs. But how good is he a listener?

This brings me to the second intervention. After the Prime Minister telephoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to inquire about conditions in the state, Soren complained, he only said what he thought. It would have been better if he spoke and listened to the work. At the end of the week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a similar complaint following the Premiers’ meeting with district officials.

This criticism confirms the Prime Minister’s impression of being someone who prefers to talk rather than listen. He is known to have listened to very few people before making two of the most crucial decisions of his move to demonetization and the imposition of national lockdown. It is, of course, just as important that chief ministers listen to the Prime Minister. They must also listen to their people, rather than imposing draconian restrictions and threatening to stop, as has been the case in Uttar Pradesh.

If the prime minister and senior ministers are to be cooperative federalists, electoral defeats will have to be graciously taken by the central government. In Bengal, the unprecedented provision of an armed central paramilitary police for each legislator of the Bharatiya Janata party; the arrest of four Trinamool congressional leaders while two former party leaders, now with the Bharatiya Janata party, accused in the same case, are left untouched; and the bias of the governor of Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, does not signal cooperative federalism.

In Delhi, where the BJP faced a humiliating defeat, the Home Office chose April 27, at the height of the oxygen and bed crisis, to enforce legislation that undermines the government elected of the city.

Cooperative federalism is a great idea, and it is the need of the hour. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done.

Opinions expressed are personal