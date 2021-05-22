Pvt Donations Flock As India Battles Pandemic | Latest India News





New Delhi: From software giants in California to face shield makers in the UK, and from the Indian diaspora to a Buddhist group, the Narendra Modi government has received support to fight Covid19 from a wide range of private donors, according to government data. They have provided medical oxygen infrastructure, life-saving drugs, and even infrared thermal scanners over the past few weeks. The data, reviewed y HT, shows that US companies such as Salesforce, Eli Lilly, Bloom Energy and Thermo Fisher Scientific, large Swiss company Roche, UK company Virustatic Shield Ltd and Canadas PRACSNS are on the list of international donors. Amazon, Virgin Atlantic, the Indian communities of New Zealand, Oman and the United Kingdom, a Buddhist order known as the Chinese Diligent Buddhists of Master Yunyi, and large Indian companies such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, the group Bajaj, ITC and the Tata Group have also extended their aid to this crisis, according to government records. International donors have so far provided more than 6,000 oxygen concentrators, one million rapid antigen kits, more than 50,000 vials of life-saving drugs such as tocilizumab and more than 100,000 packages of baricitinib. New Delhi also received 400 ventilators, 200 oxygen cylinders, four oxygen factories, 2,370 oxygen masks, 2,870 nasal cannulas and 10,480 pulse oximeters, among others, according to the data. The government waived basic tariffs and health fees on the import of medical oxygen, oxygen related equipment and ventilators until July 31, 2021. Covid-19 vaccines, remdesivir and its API are exempt from basic customs duties while respecting corporate social responsibility) activities now include funds dedicated to Covid-19 makeshift hospitals, temporary care facilities, awareness campaigns and public awareness to promote immunization. All private sector non-monetary donations to the Center are coordinated and delivered with the end-to-end support of government think tank Niti Aayog. The private sector, both Indian and international, has been at the forefront of the fight against the second wave of the covid pandemic. Private sector donors including industries, multinational corporations, chambers of commerce and industries, voluntary agencies and generous individual donors have all come together in this struggle, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Ayog. Official data shows that Salesforce donated 2,200 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 pulse oximeters; Indian communities in the UK and Oman donated 708 oxygen concentrators, 2,370 nasal cannulas and oxygen masks, 480 pulse oximeters and 30 oxygen concentrators, the data showed. Documents viewed by HT show that PerkinElmer sent antigen testing kits, ThermoFischer Scientific donated viral transport media (VTM) and disposable PPE components, while Virustatic Shield Ltd donated face shields and that the Indo-Swiss chambers of commerce sent masks. USIBC, Amazon, Bloom Energy, SNJ Charitable Trusts, NongHyup Bank, Indo Thai Chamber of Commerce, Virgin Atlantic and PRACSNS are among those who provided oxygen related equipment, while the Buddhist organization provided 76 concentrators of ‘oxygen. Around 100 private organizations have contributed so far and an official said more Covid-related donations are underway. Big Indian companies have also helped. The Tata group helped set up the Sardar Patel COVID care center and hospital and imported 14 cryogenic containers for oxygen, among others. The Bajaj Group has installed four oxygen factories in rural hospitals and is in the process of installing oxygen factories in some key government hospitals in western India, among other activities. Reliance Industries supplies more than 1,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen per day. They have organized the airlift of 24 ISO containers from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Thailand, and are adding 500 tonnes of transport capacity for liquid oxygen, according to an official document. Infosys is helping Karnataka government scale up call center operations, Raytheon Technologies donated oxygen concentrators, Escorts is setting up 1000 bed hospital in Faridabad, DCM Shriram is setting up 7 production plants for oxygen PSA in district hospitals in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Hero MotoCorp each install 100 hospital beds, Microtek imports 2000 oxygen concentrators, Venkateshwara Wires, Man Structurals, Balaji Industrial and Basant Fiberteck donated 500 beds to the COVID Center in Jaipur, the official document added.

