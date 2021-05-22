Protest in Palestine: nearly 200,000 people march through central London

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

About 180,000 people marched through central London this afternoon in solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters gathered hours after a ceasefire was agreed following 11 days of conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

They gathered at Victoria Embankment before heading to Hyde Park.

Protesters holding banners, placards and flags let out green and red smoke as they shouted chants, including We Are All Palestinians during the march.

Many wore costumes, masks and face makeup while others draped themselves in the Palestinian flag.

Some climbed the bus stops and lampposts while others wrote Free Palestine on the walls.

The band called Boris Johnson, shame on you when they hit Downing Street.

Around 180,000 people joined the protests in central London this afternoon (Photo: PA)



Pro-Palestinian protesters let out smoke in the colors of the Palestinian flag (Photo: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)



The capital turned into a sea of ​​red, green and black during the march in solidarity with Palestine (Photos: REUTERS)

Among the organizations involved in the protests, there are branches of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Stop The War Coalition and the National Education Union.

A temporary stage has been set up in Hyde Park for this afternoon’s speeches.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell told the crowd: Yes, a ceasefire has been negotiated and we welcome a ceasefire.

But let’s be clear, there will be no ceasefire in our campaign to boycott, divest and sanction the apartheid state of Israel.

The message is clear; we will not end our solidarity campaign until there is justice. So let’s be clear, no justice, no peace.



Pro-Palestinian activists protesting near Embankment subway station this afternoon (Photo: David Cliff / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)



A protester stands atop one of the Four Lions Landseer in Trafalgar Square in central London during a march in solidarity with Palestine (Photo: PA)



Around 180,000 people are estimated to have joined protests against Free Palestine in the capital (Photo: EPA)

Crowds responded by cheering and throwing fireworks and colorful smoke.

Protester Muktha Ali, 32, of Harrow, northwest London, said: I am here because it is urgent now, the Israeli occupation must end now, it has been a long time.

Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children have been bombed and murdered, Palestine must be free.

Another, named Jake, said: I stand in solidarity with the Palestinians, and everyone should do it, regardless of your nationality.

It’s great to see so many people turning up in their thousands to support the cause. We will win our case will be heard.

The protest was reportedly largely peaceful, although a few people were seen throwing objects at police trying to divide crowds in Hyde Park.



A pro-Palestine activist holds a sign in front of the London Eye (Photo: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)



Protesters descended on the capital two days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire (Photo: Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)



Pro-Palestinian activists have expressed their opposition to Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip (Photo: David Cliff / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The truce, which was agreed to Thursday evening and took effect at 2 a.m. Friday morning, ended the fourth Israel-Hamas war in just over a decade.

The ceasefire was welcomed by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab.

But that was less than a day before violence erupted after Israeli police stormed Al-Asqa Mosque shortly after Friday prayers.

At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, have been killed during the 11 days of violence, the Gazas health ministry said.

Israeli authorities said at least 150 of those killed were activists.

Some 12 people including two children died in Israel, according to the country’s medical service.

Celebrities such as Idris Elba, Rihanna and model Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, have joined the growing calls for an end to the bloodshed.

