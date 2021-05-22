Turkish journalist fired for question





A journalist with Turkish state news agency Anadolu was sacked on Friday after raising embarrassing accusations by a mafia boss against the powerful interior minister at a government press conference. Turkey has been seized for three weeks by videos posted on YouTube by Sedat Peker, an underworld gangster exiled abroad, in which he accuses members of the government and the ruling AKP party of corruption and various crimes. In a video, Peker notably accuses Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu of offering him protection and of informing him of an impending investigation against him last year, allowing him to flee Turkey before being arrested. Soylu, one of the most powerful figures in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, has come under pressure from the opposition to resign, but has rejected Peker’s claims. Anadolu reporter Musab Turan asked Industry Minister Mustafa Varank and Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli to respond to the allegations at a press conference on Friday. To the stunned reaction of the two ministers, Turan asked if the government had a plan to respond to the scandal, suggesting that Soylu’s name had become “ associated with serious moral wrongs ” and describing it as a source of “ shame. ”. A video of the press conference has gone viral on social media. Anadolu quickly issued a statement announcing that Turan had been sacked, accusing him of lacking “journalistic principles” and “political propaganda” propaganda. “We asked the prosecutor to investigate whether (Turan) is a member of a terrorist group or not,” Anadolu said. Fahrettin Altun, director of communications for the Turkish presidency, wrote on Twitter: “Those who seek to undermine the respectability of our state will pay the price.”







