The global response to the Covid pandemic is incomplete without Taiwan





The Covid-19 contagion appears to have reached the shores of Taiwan, which had managed to escape the virus for more than a year. The sudden increase in Covid cases in Taiwan has alarmed relevant agencies and authorities at the highest level. The emergency of the Tsai Ing-wen government can only be manifested in the fact that the Taiwanese armed forces have been deployed to clean up the stations.

For much of 2020, Taiwan has compassionately assisted countries around the world in their fight against Covid-19 by donating essential medical supplies, including masks and personal protective equipment (PPE). Taiwan even helped countries with which it did not have official diplomatic relations. Currently, while Taiwan is doing everything possible to contain community transmission, the fact remains that Taiwan is doing it on its own with minimal assistance from much of the world.

What is unwavering is the indifference of the World Health Organization (WHO), an international agency within the United Nations which is responsible for public health matters. The current situation in Taiwan makes it more important for countries and the WHO to support Taiwan and give it a place at the international high table.

It is staggering that countries, especially those in Asia like Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, which have so far demonstrated resilience and success while dealing with the pandemic, are struggling to stop the spread and resorting to again at more stringent lockout levels. When the WHO has proven to be ineffective and biased towards Taiwan, it is relevant that like-minded countries opt for an inclusive approach to the pandemic. Recent developments prove beyond any doubt that the pandemic can only be tackled through collective efforts and such an approach will not be comprehensive without the inclusion and participation of Taiwan.

The varying degrees of effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine strongly indicate that the pandemic is here to last for some time yet. In such a situation, it is vital that the successful countries as well as the affected countries learn best practices from each other. It was time for nations to put transnational health cooperation at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region’s combined foreign policy agenda.

To ensure Taiwan participation, a series of long and short term steps must be devised. There is already a mechanism led by the Taiwanthe Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), including the United States and Japan. The scope of the mechanism should be broadened and health issues should take center stage. There is a need to institutionalize the mechanism with a greater number of countries participating in the GCTF. However, what has been seen so far is that some countries and even the European Union through their representative offices in Taiwan have participated in a few workshops and meetings within the GCTF, but no interest in long term and constant only manifested itself for such a potential mechanism. . Rather than participating in thematic seminars on an ad hoc basis, key stakeholders should consider institutionalizing the GCTF with broader participation where health is an important area of ​​cooperation.

Taiwan should also seek bilateral and minilateral consultations with countries that have experience with lockdowns and dealing with Covid-19. The free exchange of health information and know-how should be encouraged at all levels.

Minilateral consultations with Taiwan will only prove beneficial to the extent that Taiwan possesses the necessary know-how to effectively cope with the post-pandemic recovery.

While Taiwan has entered the community transmission phase of the Covid pandemic, there are no two points of view that Taiwan has succeeded in curbing the spread of the virus while keeping the economy afloat for longer. one year.

A rules-based international order requires Taiwan to have a fair chance to share its experiences in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. It should also be borne in mind that regardless of whether the international community believes in the One China policy or not, the fact remains that Taiwan represents 23.5 million of humanity. This must be the criterion for determining whether Taiwan should be included in the WHA or excluded from the system due to concerns about China.

Delaying formal multilateral engagements with Taiwan will only encourage China’s sinister designs to further isolate Taiwan and, in turn, aid its aggression in the region. Xi Jinpings repeated his statements that the so-called Taiwan problem could not be passed down from generation to generation clearly shows his political approach to Taiwan. Taiwan faces a growing threat from Xi Jinpings China. It is time for like-minded countries to align themselves more with Taiwan and help Taiwan find its rightful place. Sana Hashmi is a visiting scholar at the Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF).

