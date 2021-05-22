Keir Starmer news: Boris Johnson clinched biggest Tory lead of 2021 in latest poll | Politics | New





The YouGov poll of 1,699 UK adults from May 19-20 asked: If there was a general election tomorrow, which party would you vote for? Almost half (46%) supported the Conservatives – up just a percentage point from the last poll taken on May 11 and 12. Support for the job fell a further two points to 28 percent.

This means not only that this is the Tories’ biggest advance of 2021 to date, but also the biggest gap between the two sides since May 6 of last year. Declining support for Sir Keir’s party is also Labor’s lowest share since April 2020 – just 16 days after his first election as new leader, succeeding Jeremy Corbyn. The last time Labor slipped below 28% in a poll was over 18 months ago, on November 11, 2019, when the party polled 27%. Mr Johnson also extended his lead in YouGov’s ‘best prime minister’ issue over Sir Keir to 16 points.

Two in five Britons (40%) said he would make a better head of government – a six percentage point increase from the last poll on this issue on the 14th. In contrast, support for Sir Keir as prime minister plunged again, down a few points to just 24%. Several people reacting to the YouGov poll have suggested that the latest damning poll is pushing Sir Keir closer to the way out as Labor leader. Labor peer Lord Andrew Adonis, a vocal critic of Sir Keir in recent weeks, tweeted: “Clearly the situation in the Labor Party is unsustainable.” READ MORE: EU revenge Brexit plot: Ireland used as ‘pawn’ to ‘beat Britain’

A fourth person tweeted: “I voted for Sir Keith and helped convince my skeptical 97 year old grandfather to vote Keith too! “But all for nothing because any other leader would be 20 points ahead of the worst government in history!” Sir Keir has been repeatedly warned by critics that a defeat in another of Labor’s fringe ‘red wall’ seats in the Batley and Spen by-election will see him expelled as leader after just a year in the head. George Galloway, who was a Labor MP for 16 years until 2003, has announced that his Workers’ Party of Great Britain, which he founded in December 2019, will contest the upcoming by-elections in West Yorkshire. He warned that a repeat of Hartlepool’s disastrous by-election result would spell the end of Sir Keir’s short reign as Labor leader, with furious members launching a furious backlash with a leadership challenge. Mr Galloway told Express.co.uk: “It is badly damaged and could be the final blow when it was completely unnecessary.

“A defeat in the by-elections for Batley and Spen will plunge Labor into chaos. “This will be the end for Starmer and if the Labor Party loses there will be a leadership challenge, most likely from Angela Rayner, and he will be out.” Labor also faces a huge headache over when to hold the by-election as pressure continues to mount on leader Sir Keir Starmer. This could take place in a matter of weeks, potentially benefiting from better marginal performance from West Yorkshire Labor candidates in these local elections. But if they choose to delay it by taking the time to pick the right candidate, Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party are likely to experience a huge ‘vaccine rebound’ as all Covid lockdown restrictions have been lifted by then.







