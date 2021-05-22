NOTICE – A New Model for Courtesy Visit for Hong Kong Court Judges in Beijing

The courtesy visit of several Hong Kong court judges led by Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung to meet several mainland counterparts in Beijing from May 18-21 was significant not only because of the unprecedented coverage, but also because of the new context. and the content of this visit shortly after the discussion on judicial reform in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The courtesy trip was Cheung’s first visit to Beijing after taking office as chief judge of the Final Appeals Court. He was accompanied by the Chief Justice of the High Court, Judge Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor, Judge Carlye Chu Fun-ling of the High Court of Appeal Court and receiver Esther Leung Yuet-yin.

In Beijing, Andrew Cheung met Zhou Qiang, the president of the Supreme People’s Court. Cheung and his three colleagues visited the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (SCNPC), the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Justice and the Hong Kong State Council Affairs Office. and Macao. They also visited the Intellectual Property Court of the Supreme People’s Court and the Beijing Internet Court, to discuss issues such as technology application and judicial exchanges.

On May 19, SCNPC Secretary General Yang Zhenwu met with Cheungs’ delegation. The meeting was marked by the presence of the director of the AFN Legislative Affairs Commission, Shen Chunyao, who is also the director of the Hong Kong Basic Laws Committee. Zhang Yong, deputy director of the Hong Kong Fundamental Law Committee, attended this meeting. It can be inferred from these meetings the participants that the mainland officials responsible for the Basic Law of Hong Kong exchanged views with the senior judicial officials of the HKSAR, a rare but perhaps new mode of communication and significant.

According to Wen Wei Po On May 22, Yang told Andrew Cheungs’ delegation that the Hong Kong justice visit marked an active attitude towards mutual exchanges and he expressed his hope that this communication would be improved in the future.

Most importantly, Yang introduced the delegation to President Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law and its wealth. He hopes that the judges of the Hong Kong court will understand more deeply the substantive content of how the Chinese constitution and basic law can form the constitutional basis of the HKSAR. In addition, Hong Kong judges should, according to Yang, understand the importance of the Hong Kong Basic Law, the Hong Kong National Security Law and the resolutions of the SCNPC so that the principle of the patriots governing Hong Kong can. be implemented and that the important function of the judiciary in maintaining the national sovereignty, security, development interests and long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong can be fully exercised.

On May 20, Tang Yijun, Minister of Justice, met with Cheungs’ delegation. Tang presented how China has made great strides in governing the entire nation in accordance with the law. Tang pointed out that at present, we must deeply learn Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law, uphold the principles of leading the Party, the people as master, and ruling the country by the rule of law. law and in an organic and united way. Under these circumstances, Tang said, using the law to rule the country, to lead the regime, to promote the progress of the executive, to lead the nation-state, to integrate society and its construction, to promote the scientific legislation and to push people to obey the law can create a new scenario of governance by law. Tangs’ remarks appeared to be highly legalistic, introducing the new thinking of Chinese legalism to the Hong Kong delegates.

Tang added that in recent years, the Justice Department has interacted and cooperated with the Hong Kong justice system. As for Yang Zhenwu, Tang Yijun expressed the hope that the two sides will strengthen collaboration and communication to achieve the goal of full, accurate and effective implementation of the Constitution, Basic Law and Law. on Hong Kong national security. In this way, according to Tang, China’s national sovereignty and security can be protected, Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability can be maintained, and the rebirth of the Chinese nation would be achieved.

Responding to remarks from Chinese judicial authorities, Andrew Cheung said the delegation expressed gratitude for the concern and attention expressed by Chinese justice. He also expressed his wish to promote new exchanges and cooperation, in particular in the technological application in the judicial field. Cheung added that the visit could strengthen the understanding by the Hong Kong justice system of China’s development, including the development of the rule of law, judicial reforms, protection of intellectual property rights and the concept and l application of an intelligent judicial system.

On the morning of May 20, the Hong Kong delegation met with Vice President of the Supreme People’s Court He Rong, who presented how the mainland has set up the Intellectual Property Rights Court and Internet Court to ensure that ‘they are innovative and scientifically progressive. The two sides agreed to forge closer cooperation to deepen their mutual understanding of the protection of intellectual property rights and the establishment of a smart justice system. Andrew Cheung expressed the appreciation of the delegations for the progress of China’s intelligent justice system, and said that the Hong Kong justice system had a lot to learn from the experiences of the mainland.

From a political analysis point of view, the visit of the Cheungs delegation was politically significant in several ways. First, the courtesy visit came at a time after the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and the publication of an article by the Hong Kong Judiciary on judicial reform. The courtesy visit drew considerable media attention, at least from the patriotic HKSAR media. The last Hong Kong justice visit was in June 2016, when former Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma led a six-member delegation to Beijing (Andrew Cheung was one of six). In July 2013, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma led a three-member delegation (Andrew Cheung was also one of them) to Beijing for a three-day visit. Ma had previously visited Beijing in January 2011. However, the three visits led by Geoffrey Ma in 2016, 2013 and 2011 were not widely covered by the Hong Kong media. Mas’s predecessor, Andrew Li Kwok-nang, visited Beijing in September 2004 with six other magistrates, including Geoffrey Ma at the time. Since 1999, Hong Kong court judges have trained mainland judges through a program at Tsinghua University.

Second, the content of the delegations’ visit to Hong Kong from May 18 to 21 was quite different from past courtesy visits. Mainland judicial officials, such as Yang Zhenwu and Tang Yijun, stressed the importance of the Hong Kong judiciary in the full and accurate implementation of the Chinese constitution, basic law and national security law. Hong Kong so that China’s sovereignty, national security and development interests can be protected. They also stress the importance of President Xi Jinpings’ thinking on the rule of law. Since the mainland judicial tradition has mixed the judicial functioning with the executive branch, the emphasis on the exact implementation of the Chinese constitution, the basic law and the national security law of Hong Kong can be considered. both as new and unprecedented. In other words, Hong Kong court judges should learn more about mainland rule of law practices and thinking, although Hong Kong’s common law system remains quite different from mainland law to both in its context and in its content.

Third, Hong Kong’s justice system has a lot to learn from its mainland counterpart, especially the concept and application of a smart justice system. Courts across the continent have used the Internet and technology for meetings, hearing cases, and processing court documents and cases in a much more effective and efficient manner than ever before. As such, the technological application of the Hong Kong justice system can learn more about the practices of the mainland.

Fourth, mainland magistrates and legal experts responsible for the Hong Kong Basic Law met with the Hong Kong delegation, a new phenomenon indicating more communication and exchange on both sides in the coming years.

In conclusion, the visit of Chief Justice Andrew Cheungs’ delegation to Beijing was unprecedented. Although it could be seen as a simple courtesy visit, such a visit presented a new model with new features. This new model is characterized by the mainland’s judicial expectations that both sides can learn from each other and strengthen mutual exchange, and that Hong Kong court judges can and will improve their understanding of the need to accurately implement and the entirety of the Chinese Constitution, Law and National Security Law of Hong Kong. Another important feature is that Hong Kong court judges are increasingly expected to have a deeper understanding of rule of law thought and practice on the mainland. As such, the May 2021 visit of Hong Kong judicial officials to Beijing marked a turning point, marking closer collaboration and deeper understanding between members of the judicial branches of both sides.