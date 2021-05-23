Erdogan in hot spot as Turks question ‘mafiazation’ of politics

A Turkish gangster who until recently organized rallies in favor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and enjoying the favor of pro-government circles, has shaken Turkey since early May, posting avideo series to expose what he describes as close ties between the upper political stratum and the underworld, including charges of drug trafficking, racketeering and even murder against members or cronies of the ruling party.

While the country is no stranger to state officials colluding with criminals, the scope and gravity of the claims have fueled concerns about Turkey’s transformation under Erdogan, which opponents say monopolizes the state. Turkish since assuming broad executive powers in 2018.

Sedat Peker, a convicted criminal gang leader who, according to his own account, left Turkey in late 2019 after hearing of a police investigation against him, explicitly targeted Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who allegedly left him. promised protection but did not keep his word; hence Pekers’ quest for settling scores. Up to 6 million people have watched each of the six hour-long videos Peker posted to YouTube from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, prompting the opposition to call for a parliamentary inquiry into his allegations.

Soylu and others in Pekers’ reticule deny the accusations, but for many they are too sharp to dismiss. The gangster provided details to back up his claims, including video call recordings with a pro-government journalist who, he says, was his intermediary with Soylu. He also confessed to his own role in publicly known incidents such as the beating of a former lawmaker and aattack onthe offices of the daily Hurriyet, which he allegedly organized at the request of members of the Erdogans Party for Justice and Development (AKP).

Unfolding like a reality show that often seems surreal, the scandal saw the gangster and the Home Secretary exchange insults on social media in front of millions of people eager to see Ankaras’ dirty laundry.

Pekers’ allegations come amid growing allegations of corruption within the AKP ranks and are likely to resonate well beyond Turkey’s borders as they involve allegations of international drug trafficking, money laundering. money and troubled business relationships.

If this is true, the picture Peker portrays goes beyond corruption as we know it and could perhaps be described as a criminalization of the state apparatus. His claims suggest that organized crime groups have been used in power struggles within government as well as to disseminate political propaganda, run underground economies, manipulate the media, and intimidate the opposition and civil society.

Whatever details of the conflict led Peker to speak out, two fundamental factors lie at the heart of the matter.

The first is economic and concerns the control of countries underground economy, which would have increased considerably in recent years. The increase in illicit income comes not only from underground sectors such as prostitution, drug trafficking and fuel smuggling, but also influence peddling, including bribery in public tenders and bribes. de-vin paid by foreign companies seeking to do business in Turkey.

A new addition to the illicit money flow came after the 2016 coup attempt. Ankara blamed the putsch on US preacher Fethullah Gulen and referred to its vast network of supporters as a terrorist organization, known by the acronym FETO. As part of the crackdown, businesses owned by Gulenists were seized and then sold, mostly to AKP cronies. Like later proved, many businessmen accused of Gulenist links paid hefty bribes to evade investigation or trial in what has become the FETO market.

According to police sources cited by the T24 news site, illicit money in Istanbul alone, it was estimated at $ 10 billion in 2020, up from less than $ 3 billion in 2015.

The second reason is political. Since Turkey’s transition to an executive presidency system in 2018, government powers have grown at the expense of accountability and transparency by tightening control over the judiciary and the media, while parliament has lost its powers. control functions. In onememorable response to opposition questions on government spending in November, Erdogan said he was no longer [has] it is time to give an account of such things. This sense of impunity is often displayed in the lower ranks of the AKP and its supporters as well. Critics say the government is covering up countless acts of misconduct and corruption, which could hardly be uncovered while it remains in power.

So, according to the argument, clinging to power has become a matter of life and death for the AKP. After his fallout with the Gulenists, Erdogan aligned himself with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party, which in turn emboldened nationalist-leaning criminal groups such as Pekers.

There is a direct link between the scandals and the nationalist, security-focused narrative that Ankara has embraced since the botched coup, portraying its supporters as patriots and all of its opponents as enemies. In the climate fostered by this narrative, people who see themselves as staunch defenders of the state and denigrate the opposition can easily rise through the ranks, regardless of their professional merits or moral integrity.

The blackouts by Pekers in Soylu and other AKP figures might not have an immediate impact on the Erdogans poll numbers, but they would inevitably tarnish the government’s credibility unless prosecutors and the AKP majority in parliament do take action to investigate the allegations. Erdogan has remained silent on the allegations against Soylu, which some see as a sign that he could ask the minister to resign. Soylu, a hawk on security issues, enjoys great popularity among government supporters and is said to be locked into an internal turf war with Erdogans’ son-in-law Berat Albayrak. Soylu had tweeted his resignation following a controversial coronavirus lockdown in April 2020, but Erdogan rejected his resignation.

As Peker promises more disclosures, the government faces a major test to show its commitment to tackling organized crime and corruption. Failure to contain the scandal could see it become the biggest political crisis Erdogan has faced as executive chairman.