TIM PAYTON: It’s a FARCE that the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust met Boris Johnson MORE than our owner!

Last month, as the fury for the Super League was raging, I met Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister’s hour was welcome and his determination to stop the Super League in effect.

But what a ridiculous state of affairs that the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust has now had more time with the prime minister of the country than with the owner of our own club, Stan Kroenke.

Stan Kroenke has rarely been held to account by members of Arsenal’s Supporters Trust

This group has held more meetings with Prime Minister Boriss Johnson than owner Kroenke

During this Downing Street meeting, I outlined to the Prime Minister some of the issues we face. An owner who will not speak to us, despite the commitment to do so. An owner who necessarily took shares from fans who had owned them for generations. An owner who runs the club for profit, not custody, as the decision to join the Super League proved.

To his credit, the Prime Minister understood this and told the fan groups in attendance that the clubs and their fans are national assets that are part of the social fabric of the country.

He agreed we needed more protection and promised a fan-led review, referring to the German 50 + 1 model as an important model to learn. Within 48 hours, he had appointed former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch MP to head this review.

Tracey is a Spurs fan so any praise from me is hard earned. His track record is that of a true fan who has always fought to put supporters at the heart of the game. We are convinced that the review is in good hands.

Fans marched in front of Emirates Stadium to push Kroenke to sell

The ownership and governance of football in England is broken. Change is desperately needed. The supporters must have a greater role and have a say in the management of their clubs.

That’s why, in Sunday’s Arsenal v Brighton game, we’ll be campaigning under the tagline #KroenkeOut, #FansIn.

It is a carefully considered message. We don’t think simply campaigning for Kroenke to sell Arsenal is the answer. If the ownership model doesn’t change, every new owner isn’t necessarily an improvement. That’s why we’re focusing on the role of the fans, a message we’ll pass on to the Crouch review when we are the first Supporters’ Trust to testify this week. Our request is simple. Allow fans to buy a portion of their club’s stock.

This allows fans to be custodians through the protection of corporate law requirements that shareholders accumulate, such as general meetings, financial information and voting rights.

Along with that, give fans a golden veto over key decisions, such as joining a Separatist league or where they still play home games, in our case at Islington.

Clubs should also be required to have a strong and experienced board of directors. These boards should include at least two truly independent and experienced non-executive directors, have genuine fan representation and be empowered to provide oversight so that they act as a check and balance over the actions of the owners.

Fans want the model to change so they can buy part of the London club’s shares

Underlying these changes we need to see stronger and more independent regulation. This could be through the creation of a new regulatory body or through reforming the operation of the FA.

What matters most are the issues they regulate. AST would like to see the introduction of rules incorporating the voice of the supporter. There must also be a tougher test for owners and administrators.

Most importantly, a new approach is needed for the financial side of the game.

The fight against the Super League was stimulating because it showed that all supporters care about the pyramid and the protection of sports competition. As the game emerges from Covid, we need to look after each club and ensure a fair competitive balance by sharing the revenue.

So to Tracey. For once, we’re hoping a Spurs fan can go first. Let’s bring in all the “fans”.