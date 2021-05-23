Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Hope Possibly Unconfirmed





Some Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite believe the game’s next DLC character has leaked, but according to one leaker, that’s not the case. Last week, the Super Smash Bros. has been engulfed in speculation that the next upcoming DLC ​​character in the game is none other than Activision’s Crash Bandicoot. That said, a leaky guy may have recently crushed this speculation.

In response to this speculation, Fanbye Media’s Imran Khan cast doubt on the bandicoot bandicoot mutant from the east coming from the platform fighter as the next DLC character. Unfortunately, Khan did not clarify his position, nor did he reveal who will be coming to the game as the next DLC character.

What Khan also doesn’t do is exclude the character entering the game as his last DLC character. So if you trust his authority when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, that possibility is still in play.

When it comes to the quality of the source, Khan is best known for his Nintendo scoops, some of which turned out to be accurate, while others turned out to be less accurate, which is the record for most leakers and insiders.

Accordingly, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, just like the original speculation. Everything here is unofficial and subject to change. As for Nintendo, it hasn’t commented on any of that speculation, and we don’t expect that to change. That said, if that’s the case, we’ll be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, if Khan provides any additional information or context, we’ll be sure to update the story.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available through Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more information on the best-selling Platform Fighter click here or, if not, check out the relevant links below:

