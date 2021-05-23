JKT-BDG fast train will pass 13 tunnels, 1 tunnel is the longest 4.2 km in Indonesia





PRIANGAN NEWS – It is claimed that the construction progress of the Jakarta-Bandung rapid train reached 73 percent. At the beginning of next year, it is expected that rail tracks will be installed. If all goes well, then by the end of 2022 Indonesia’s fastest train will be up and running This was expressed by the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, when he accompanied President Joko Widodo in the review of the construction of the Jakara-Bandung rapid train line recently. << Accompanying President @jokowi to see the progress of the construction of the Jakarta Bandung Rapid Train, which is already 73%. At the beginning of next year, the railway began to be installed. If it works well at the end of next year, Sudan can carry the first passengers, ”wrote Ridwan Kamil as quoted by Kabar-Priangan.com from the Instagram account @ridwankamil, Sunday May 23, 2021. Also Read: Ridwal Kamil Asks About His Support For The Palestinian People: Open Up History! Also Read: Haram Mosque Friday Sermon Attacked By Stranger During Sermon Also Read: Residents Report Cisompet Village Chief to Garut Prosecutor’s Office, What’s Happening? He reported that the fast train would pass through 13 tunnels. One of the 13 tunnels is 4.2 kilometers long and is the longest tunnel in Indonesia to date. “With the most advanced drilling technology, this project succeeded in making 13 tunnels in different hills. With the largest diameter of almost 14 meters, there is 1 tunnel with a length of 4.2 kilometers, the most long from Indonesia, ”he said. He added that in the next step, the construction of this fast train line should continue to Kertajati-Yogyakarta-Solo airport, to Surabaya.







