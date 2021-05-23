New data suggests vaccines work well against variant found in India

According to new UK data, two doses of the BioNTech / Pfizer or Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine offer good protection against symptomatic infection of the variant first identified in India, indicating minimal reduction in efficacy compared to to the so-called Kent variant.

The BioNTech / Pfizer jab provided 88% protection against the B.1.617.2 variant found in India, a barely noticeable drop from the 93% provided against the B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the Kent, in the south-east of England, according to data from Public Health England.

The protection conferred by two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine was lower against both variants, at 66 percent for B.1.1.7 and 60 percent for B. 1.617.2.

However, officials cautioned that those numbers were likely underestimated, pointing to the later rollout of second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine compared to the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine, which meant the AZ cohort was followed for a shorter period.

The numbers will bolster hopes that the UK government can end the country’s lockdown as planned on June 21.

Other data have shown that the AZ vaccine takes several weeks to reach its peak effectiveness after the second dose, suggesting that its protective effect may not have been fully incorporated in the new data.

The relative decrease in efficacy against B. 1.617.2 was similar for the two vaccines: amounting to 6 percent for the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine and 10 percent for Oxford / AstraZeneca.

Matt Hancock, secretary of health and human services, called the new evidence “groundbreaking.” Referring to the number of people who have already received the two doses of the vaccine, he added: “We can now be sure that more than 20 million people – more than 1 in 3 – have significant protection against this new variant” , a number that grew more and more “hundreds of thousands” every day.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of vaccination at Public Health England, said she and her colleagues expected vaccines to be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death.

The severity and transmissibility of the Indian variant will be crucial in determining whether Boris Johnson is able to meet his “road map” for the full reopening of the country. Officials report data to ministers daily and have official conversations with Hancock and the Prime Minister at least once a week to update it as Johnson assesses a final decision, insiders said.

Data released on Saturday provides more details on previous figures seen by the Financial Times.

Evidence to date indicates that B. 1.617.2 is less able to evade vaccine immunity than B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa, according to public health officials.

Data from English hospitals showed that out of 2,889 genetically confirmed B. 1.617.2 cases, 104 had led to an emergency room visit, of which 31 had spent the night in the hospital and 6 had died. These registers have not yet been fully mapped to vaccination status, so the distribution of severe cases between vaccinated and unvaccinated people is not known.

A separate PHE report released on Saturday showed that B. 1.617.2 is more transmissible than B.1.1.7.

But modeling by British scientists has also shown that the growth patterns of the variant vary widely between different parts of the UK. A public health official said that in London the changing proportions of B.1.1.7 and B. 1.617.2 looked like a replacement of one variant for the other with no overall growth in numbers, but in some other parts of England, the variant first identified in India, growth is rapid enough to produce an overall increase.

Dr Robert Challen, from the University of Exeter, whose modeling of the variant from India was presented to the government science advisory group, SAGE, said it was difficult to come to a definitive conclusion on the reasons for the growth of the variant. Larger households could play a role, but “there could be other factors that are less easy to control, such as poor ventilation or denser housing,” he added.