Reviews, Internal Assessment Among Likely Options As Modi Government Takes Final Call on Class 12 Assessment – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: Carry out exams only for major subjects, plan them in two phases keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the respective states or design an internal assessment program – these are among the suggestions that could be made be discussed at a high-level meeting on Sunday to decide the fate of the pending Class Council 12 exam.

The Education Ministry has solicited suggestions from various stakeholders which will be discussed at the meeting which will be chaired by Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to CBSE sources, the possible options that can be explored are: conduct pen-and-paper exams only for major subjects, complete all scheduled two-phase exams depending on the COVID-19 situation in different states or districts, or cancel exams. and the announcement of the results according to another evaluation system.

A senior council official, however, said: “Nothing has been finalized yet. A final call will only be taken by the education ministry after considering the suggestions of all stakeholders.”

Other EU senior ministers and state education ministers are expected to attend the meeting.

While a large portion of students and parents have demanded that exams be canceled, principals have varying views on possible options that can be explored.

“Under the current circumstances, I am visualizing online JEE-type exams, thanks to the participation of the NTA. This would require setting up centers in different locations, involving schools as stand-alone centers or maybe both. would be a colossal exercise but can be at least considered for all the major subjects chosen by a large number of students. “

“For subjects with very few registrations, the OTP has linked the delivery of paper to be printed and made to the home centers, is also a possibility,” said Sangeeta Hajela, director, DPS Indirapuram.

Rajat Goel, principal of the MGR Rohini school, said the assessment exam can be done online by the CBSE or the school can be allowed to schedule an internal exam.

“It may contain MCQs with objective-type questions. The exam can be conducted for each subject in which the question paper is written in such a way that the student must apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to answer these questions, ”he said.

“There may be another part of the aptitude test that can become an intrinsic part of the quizzes, as it will help them to pass the entrance exams of various universities or colleges,” he added.

However, Pallavi Upadhyaya, director of DPS-RNE Ghaziabad, said the digital divide should be kept in mind before deciding on another mode of assessment.

“The jury’s exams for Class 12 are not an independently run exam. They involve several factors that require time and consideration before being subjected to any changes.”

“Therefore, designing an alternative mode of assessment will be a difficult task if it is in online mode, as the digital divide in India is a reality. CBSE needs to reorganize all the infrastructure and come up with a plan that suits all rural, semi-urban to urban schools, ”she said.

The CBSE announced on April 14 the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams, which usually take place in February-March each year, were scheduled to take place from May 4.

The CBSE had announced that a decision on the class 12 jury exams would be taken as of June 1.