Revision of the ITE law: very little revision, officially … awaiting the process

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Public complaints about ITE law The government responded to a multi-interpretive article by forming a review team.

As a result, the government has decided to continue to apply Law No. 19 of 2016 on Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) with semantic revisions.

The Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD has announced the choice of a limited review.

“There is a semantic review or a very small limited review. Like, for example, what is libel? What is slander? What is it? is explained, “said the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. Mahfud MD to explain the findings of the ITE Law Study Team in Jakarta, as cited by Antara, Sunday (5/23/2021).

Mahfud explained that the purpose of adding the explanation was to ensure that the provisions were taken into account. multi-interpretation article or the rubber article is not misused, so that all parties understand the context of the settlement.

The existence of the rubber article is one of the factors that made the discourse on the revision of the ITE law emerge.

According to the Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, there are at least three multi-interpretative articles contained in the ITE Law, namely Articles 27, 28 and 29.

Some time ago, President Joko Widodo said he would ask parliament to remove the rubber articles from the ITE law if that could not give a sense of justice.

“Especially by removing rubber articles with different interpretations, which are easy to interpret unilaterally,” the president said in February.

The spirit of the ITE Law is to protect Indonesia’s digital space so that it is cleaner, healthier, ethical, and can be used productively. The president did not want the implementation of the law to create a feeling of injustice.

All items required

Perbanas Surabaya School of Economics ITE expert Ronny believes the government’s decision to make limited revisions instead of repealing the law is entirely appropriate.

According to him, the government’s decision not to revoke the law was due to the fact that Indonesia still needed a legal umbrella to regulate and protect the use of information technology.

Ronny is of the opinion that a limited review of the ITE Act, such as adding a number of things in the article that are considered to be multiple interpretations, is sufficient to address the confusion that has arisen. produced so far.

“I don’t think the government will abolish a single article of the ITE law because all these articles are necessary for legal regulation and protection. It is possible that in the future there will be additional articles”, a- he said when contacted by Antara. .

With respect to adding the section to Ronny’s meaning, the government actually passed it on. Mahfud said that in the limited review of the ITE law, an article would also be added to strengthen existing provisions.

“Indeed, to strengthen it, there is an additional article, namely Article 45 C,” he said.

Besides adding articles, the government will also issue a joint decree (SKB) for 3 ministries / agencies, namely the Ministry of Communication and Information, AGO and the police.

The existence of SKB would later become a technical guideline to overcome the tendency for misinterpretation and inequality in the application of the ITE law.

The guidelines will take the form of a paperback book that will be distributed to the public to police and prosecutors.

Warganet accepts revision

Many parties support the discourse on the revision of the ITE law. Social media researcher Ismail Fahmi said based on the analysis of conversations on Twitter, it appears internet users agree that the ITE law is being revised.

The results of the research using the Drone Emprit tool he developed showed that the public debate on the revision of the ITE law was very high when President Joko Widodo delivered the speech in mid-February.

The data he obtained, the conversations on Twitter about the revision of the ITE law approached 25,000 tweets on February 16.

“Many are in favor of the revision of the ITE law,” Ismail told Antara.

Based on data published by SAFEnet regarding the number of criminal cases that catch citizens in connection with the ITE law, it was recorded that until October 30, 2020, the number had reached 324 cases.

Of these, 209 people were charged with article 27, paragraph 3, relating to defamation, 76 people were charged with article 28, paragraph 3, hate speech, and 172 cases were said to have originated from uploads to social networks.

The President of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo, said the revision of the ITE law is necessary to guarantee freedom of opinion in the digital space while preserving the rights and obligations of fellow citizens with regard to the law.

The existence of the ITE law is considered capable of preventing the spread of false information, pornographic content and reducing the massive amount of hate speech via social media, so that public civility through civility online can be done.

“It is hoped that this will further strengthen democracy in Pancasila in Indonesia,” said the man who is familiarly known as Bamsoet.

Discussions in Parliament

The results of the review by the ITE Law Review Team have been announced to the public. Before proceeding to the discussions in Parliament, there are still a number of steps to be taken.

Communication and Information Minister Johnny G Plate said the results of the study were first communicated to President Jokowi.

After that, it will be determined whether the revised speech will be proposed by the government or the DPR.

This limited review of the ITE law must also be included in the priority national legislation program (Prolegnas), so that discussions can begin immediately.

“This step must therefore be preceded,” said Minister Johnny.

So, concerning the continuation of the revision, one must be patient to follow the step which will still take a long time.

