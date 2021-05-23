Lands identified for more Miyawaki forests





Islamabad: The climate change ministry is in the final step to identify the land bank in three cities Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkurto are developing Miyawaki forests under the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program.

According to the details, the Miyawaki Forest Development Campaign in Sindh Province was announced in March this year on the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

When the Miyawaki Forest Growth Campaign in Sindh was launched, 30 different trees were planted in the Governor House Urban Forest, of which 12 were fruit and 18 were other species.

Details showed that the Ministry of Climate Change and the Sindh Environment Department jointly conducted a survey and are now identifying areas where Miyawaki forests can be developed and yield desired results.

An official said that the clean and green Pakistan initiated by the federal government and the Sarsabz Sindh project initiated by the government of Sindh would go side by side and that the federal government and the government of Sindh would use their available resources to achieve the goal of increase in tree cover in the province.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate work on Miyawaki forests in urban towns in Sindh and that federal and provincial governments are coordinating in this regard.

It is relevant to mention here that the government of Sindh has also started working on the People’s Urban Forest Project in which trees are planted on a 110-acre plot between the Dadu and Rice Canals, which has recently been reclaimed. invaders.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said the federal government wants to expand the reach of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program in Sindh province to increase the country’s overall forest cover.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is very concerned about the reduction in forest cover in major cities of Sindh, especially Karachi, due to the heat island effects which continually cause urban flooding in these areas, he said. declared.

