G-7 countries agree to end international funding for coal projects, World News & Top Stories

BERLIN / LONDON The world’s seven largest advanced economies have agreed to stop international funding for carbon-emitting coal projects by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, in order to ” achieve globally agreed climate change targets.

Halting fossil fuel funding is seen as a major step the world can take to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial times, which scientists say would prevent the most devastating effects of climate change.

Getting Japan to end international funding for coal projects in such a short period of time means those countries, like China, which still support coal are increasingly isolated and may face more pressure to stop coal. do it.

In a statement, which Reuters saw and reported earlier, the Group of Seven (G-7) countries – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the Japan – as well as the European Union have declared “unrelenting international investment in coal. Must stop now”.

“(We) commit to taking concrete steps to bring an absolute end to the government’s new direct support for relentless international generation of thermal coal-fired electricity by the end of 2021, including through the official development assistance, export finance, investment and financial and trade promotion assistance, “the ministers said in a statement released Friday after their two-day online meeting.

Coal is considered unchanged when it is burned to produce electricity or heat without using the technology to capture the resulting emissions, a system that is not yet widely used in power generation.

Mr. Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 climate summit, has made halting international coal funding a “personal priority” to help end the world’s dependence on fossil fuels, calling that the United Nations summit in November is the one “that will put coal back into history”.

He called on China to define its “short-term policies which will then help achieve longer-term goals,” adding that “the entire Chinese system must achieve what President Xi Jinping has defined as its political goals. “.

The G-7 countries also agreed to “work with other global partners to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission vehicles”, “massively” decarbonizing the electricity sector in the 2030s and moving away from international financing of electricity. fossil fuels, although no specific date has been given for this target.

They reiterated their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement which aims to cap temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial times, and to the goal of climate finance for countries developed to mobilize US $ 100 billion (S $ 133 billion). each year from 2020 to 2025.

US climate envoy John Kerry urged the Group of 20 countries to align with these measures.

But some Green groups have said while welcoming the milestones, the G-7 needs to set a stricter timeline. Ms Rebecca Newsom, Policy Officer at Greenpeace UK, said: “Too many of these commitments remain vague when we need them to be specific and include planned actions.”

In a report last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued its strongest warning yet, saying investors should not fund new oil, gas and gas supply projects. coal if the world is to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

The number of countries that have pledged to achieve net zero emissions has increased, but even if their commitments are fully met, there will still be 22 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in the world in 2050, resulting in an increase of the temperature of about 2.1 degrees C in 2100, the IEA said in its “Net Zero by 2050” report.

REUTERS