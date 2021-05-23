Sherpao says PTI failed to deliver





PESHAWAR: Party leader Qaumi Watan (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, said on Saturday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not keep its promises despite the passage of three years.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is now deceiving the nation by claiming that the Mafias are responsible for looting the public treasury.

We want to tell Imran Khan that he is surrounded by mafias responsible for the sugar, oil and flour crises, he added.

On this occasion, Malik Zaman Masozai, Mohabat Khan, Nawab Khan Ali Sherzai, Malik Hekmat Shah, Malik Latif Masozai, Malik Rahmat Gul, Malik Essa Khan, Malik Muhammada Khan, Malik Zamurd Khan and Malik Hukam Khan from Kurram district announced their membership. the QWP with dozens of supporters.

They were previously associated with the Pakistani People’s Party. They restored confidence to the QWP leadership and pledged to work for party strengthening in the Kurram tribal district. QWP leaders presented them with party hats and assured them that the party leadership would spare no effort to highlight the issues facing the people of Kurram District.

Aftab Sherpao has demanded an investigation into the Pakistan Auditor General’s report on alleged irregularities in funds for COVID-19 patients.

He condemned Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinian people. He said innocent Palestinian women and children were martyred in the airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces.

He said that although the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) passed a resolution condemning the Israeli attack on Palestine, Muslim countries should come up with a common strategy to find a permanent solution to this problem.

The QWP leader sent his congratulations to China on marking 70 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan. He said China has always supported Pakistan whenever the country needs help.

Aftab Sherpao called on the federal government to honor promises made with tribal people when the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tribal peoples have made unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace, which is why the government must take measures to alleviate their suffering, he asked, urging the government to release the pledged funds so that activities recovery can take place in the ex-Fata.

He recalled that the government had committed to release Rs100 per year for 10 years for the development of the merged districts.

Demanding a new census, he urged the government to release funds pledged to tribal districts as part of the National Finance Commission award to rebuild damaged infrastructure and launch new development programs in neglected areas.

On rising inflation, Aftab Sherpao said the government could not take action against the sugar, flour and oil mafias.

He said the poor were reeling from the effects of soaring prices.

He reiterated the demand to hold new elections in the country, saying the people should be allowed to elect their real representatives without interference from foreigners.

He said that the Pakistani democratic movement would put pressure on the government because the people wanted to see the end of this government.

