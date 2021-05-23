JONATHAN SUMPTION: Find Your Spine, Boris

The question of whether the government should stick to its roadmap has brought some interesting creatures to the fore. We’ve seen them before, but never so clearly in their true plumage.

There is a powerful body of medical opinion that would like to see a new relationship between state and citizen.

It is made up of public health professionals interested only in public health and blind to most of the things that are worth having in good health.

June 21 decision will be a major test of prime ministers’ backbone, writes Jonathan Sumption

They seem indifferent to mass unemployment, recession and educational disaster. They don’t care about basic social needs and everyday human pleasures.

Hence the current agitation about the Indian variant.

For years, these people have been frustrated that not everyone shares their priorities or suffers from their particular brand of tunnel vision.

They taught us that we were too fat, too skinny, not exercising enough, or too fond of drink, sugar, tobacco, or the sun for our own good.

We listened but continued to make our own decisions, not always to their liking.

With Covid-19, these health fascists have taken off. They had the chance to strut around the stage, giving us orders rather than just advice. They have welcomed a world in which the experts can force us to do what they see as right for us.

But their view of what is good for us is a miserable thing: a narrow, colorless, impoverished view with little room for human brotherhood, culture, or any of the collective activities that give value to our lives.

They never wonder if the risk of living with Covid may be better than the certainty of distress, impoverishment and destruction brought about by their plan to suppress it.

They must remove risk, even if it means removing life itself.

Every day a teacher walks on the radio or television saying that we should have even less freedom, in order to serve their program without joy.

They produce terrifying statistical models that are no more meaningful than the assumptions they put into them.

They give us authoritative five-part instructions on how to kiss people (not too often, outdoors only, be quick, don’t look people in the face, then get tested). They tell us that the latest legislative intimidation of ministers should have been introduced earlier or stayed in place longer.

The political version of this mentality is called the precautionary principle. The precautionary principle aims to protect politicians from retrospective criticism. It’s about acting without evidence in case it later turns out to be a good idea.

Sometimes the precautionary principle can be good policy. But depriving people of their liberty simply because the government does not know whether it is necessary surely should not have its place in a civilized society.

India is a large country with poor public health facilities and a slow rollout of immunization. Its population of 1.4 billion is 20 times larger than ours. The sheer number of sick and dying over there tells us very little.

Adjusted for the size of the population, the impact of the Indian variant is small even in India.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in India peaked at 0.3 Covid deaths per 100,000 population and is now stagnating. That’s well below the UK peak of 1.85 at the end of January.

While India administered 13 doses of the vaccine per 100 people, Britain administered 86, the highest number in the world with the exception of Israel and some small islands.

Everyone in Britain over 40 or in vulnerable health categories has been vaccinated at least once, with the exception of refuseniks.

Other unvaccinated groups are at minimal risk of death or serious illness. For people aged 20 to 50, the death rate from infection (the proportion of infected people who die) is estimated to be between 0.03 and 0.05%.

Although the Indian variant is more contagious than the currently dominant variants, it is not more deadly and there is no evidence that it escapes vaccines. Confirmed cases have increased in Bolton, but the number of deaths and hospitalizations there are minimal.

The situation may change, but the latest NHS figures show that in the week to May 19, only two people died in Bolton within 28 days of testing positive. That, the website stupendously says, is 100% up from the previous week. But with numbers as small as these, such percentages just don’t make sense.

As I write this, the Bolton NHS Trust reports 23 people hospitalized with Covid, three of whom are in intensive care.

We need to bring some proportionality to this issue.

Daily deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test are currently in single digits across the UK and declining.

In the past 15 months, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease have killed many more people than Covid-19. About 1,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, many of whom will die. In a typical year, more than 10,000 people die from something every week.

One point stands out from all of this. We have been told over and over again that vaccination is the way out of government restrictions on our lives. If in the UK, with one of the most successful vaccination programs in the world, the ministers’ roadmap can be pushed back by the Indian variant, against which vaccines are equally effective, then there is no hope for us.

The logic of scientists who want to keep the current controls in place is that they should stay in place forever. This is because viruses are mutating all the time.

Some variations will be more contagious than others. There is nothing we can do about it.

By the time a new variant is identified and sequenced and its impact analyzed, it is usually too late to stop its spread.

Border controls are unnecessary against locally generated variants like the Kent one.

Quarantine may delay the spread of imported variants, but not for long.

The Kent variant toured Europe and America in no time. The World Health Organization estimates that the Indian variant is already present in at least 50 countries, many of which have stringent border controls.



The moral is that we either learn to live with variations or we say goodbye to fundamental freedoms for good.

There was a revealing exchange last week during questions to the premiers.

This persistent jumper, Sir Keir Starmer, has accused Boris Johnson of confusing messages, because the PM was lifting restrictions on vacations to Orange List countries at the same time he advised people not to go there .

Governments insist many expensive tests unfairly prevent families from vacationing abroad. But there is nothing confusing or irrational about giving advice to people, but letting them make their own decision.

Letting people make their own decisions is something the government should have done months ago. He should be doing more now. Sir Keir seems to think that what the government disapproves of should be prohibited by law. Is this really the kind of country he wants to live in?

The final stage of the roadmap is scheduled for June 21. A lot of people expect this to happen. They are tired of being told how to live their life. They want to end all this control madness.

The June 21 decision will be a major test of the prime ministers’ spine. Will he stand up to the public health bullies and clipboard-waving modelers who will not look at the whole issue, but only at their own little corner?

Or is he just another scared politician running away from risk in case he has to carry the can?