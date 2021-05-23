‘PMCries’: Rahul blames government for impact of Covid on economy and vaccine shortage | Latest India News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticized the central government for its handling of the pandemic and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current Covid-19 situation in the country.

No vaccines. Lowest GDP. India’s highest response to deaths from Covid PMCries, Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The Wayanad parliamentarian tweeted a chart shared by former World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu that showed figures for India’s annual GDP growth and Covid-19 deaths per million population May 21.

Sharing the chart, Kaushik Basu tweeted that it was baffling to see India at the bottom of the chart on both points. Latest health and economic data, Asia. May 21st. It is disconcerting to find India at the bottom of the graph, given that it is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world and 6 years ago it was one of the growing economies. fastest in the world, wrote Basu.

The graph showed India’s annual GDP growth in 2020 to be -8.0% and also showed that as of May 21, the country had recorded 212 deaths per million population. India’s GDP is expected to experience a GDP contraction of 7.96%, according to a report from HT.

Rahul Gandhi criticized governments’ handling of the pandemic and in this tweet he took a jibe during the Prime Minister’s recent speech to Covid-19 frontline workers in his constituency in Varanasi where he became moved by talking about deaths.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi also blamed the government for its handling of the mucormycosis epidemic. He said he expected Prime Minister Modi to ask people to clap or slap their utensils to deal with the problem. Due to the mismanagement of the Modi system, there is now a black fungus epidemic in India with Covid-19. Not only is there a shortage of vaccines, but there is also a huge shortage of the drugs needed to treat this disease. To deal with this, the Prime Minister must announce that he is going to applaud or strike the thali, ”he wrote.