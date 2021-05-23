MP team defends growth despite difficult IMF conditions





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE – Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Saturday that Pakistan has experienced strong V-shaped growth despite its difficult International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

In a tweet, the minister said the IMF program was necessitated by an unsustainable current account deficit and declining foreign exchange reserves, and a vicious Covid 19. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for achieving this growth.

“Strong growth in V despite a difficult IMF program, which was made necessary by an unsustainable current account deficit and the decline in foreign exchange reserves, and a Covid 19. Bravo to the Imran Khan team; Well done @FinMinistryPak @GovtofPakistan, ”he tweeted.

The National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Friday estimated that the provisional growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year (2020-2021) was 3.94%.

Due to a combination of GDP growth and the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Pakistan’s per capita income jumped 13.4% in the current fiscal year (2020-2021) from $ 1,361 to $ 1,543.

The increase in GDP from $ 263 billion to $ 296 billion, an increase of $ 33 billion in the current fiscal year, was the highest on record in a year.

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Saturday Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow by around 4% in the current fiscal year due to the cautious economic policies of the government in power. He said this was not a temporary growth but would be sustained and strengthened in the years to come.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the government has not only achieved higher growth, but other economic indicators have also improved in the current fiscal year.

Sharing the details, he said, foreign exchange reserves rose to $ 23 billion, which is higher since 2016. Tax collection showed 15% growth, large manufacturing growth ( LSM) increased 9% in the first nine months (July to July). March) of the current fiscal year, exports also increase, and the current account deficit is also in surplus.

Hammad criticized the economic policies of the PML-N government. He said the previous government had already achieved growth of more than 5 percent, but other economic indicators have deteriorated. The current account deficit had reached $ 20 billion, foreign exchange reserves were depleted, the government was contracting loans from external and internal sources. The PML-N government had borrowed 7 trillion rupees from the State Bank of Pakistan. However, the incumbent operator has not taken out a loan from the Central Bank. International financial institutions were degrading the Pakistani economy when PML-N left government, he added.

The minister assured that the government will work to further increase the country’s economic growth, which will help create jobs and help the poorest segment of society. He said the government would keep an eye on foreign exchange reserves. He said inflation was increasing due to international reasons including Covid-19 and seasonal issues. However, the government is taking steps to control inflation. The government has not raised oil prices, which are even lower in Pakistan than in other countries.

Hammad said cement sales increased 17% between July and March. Automobile production, construction sector, urea and others show an increase.

To a question, he said the government would make progress on increasing the salaries of civil servants. He said the Compensation and Pensions Commission was working on this issue.

He informed that the government is in permanent contact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the government would expand social protection programs to help low-income groups.

The minister said cement production recorded a record 17 percent output as better crop prices benefited the farming community.

Responding to a question, Hammad Azhar said the government has a management plan to address the circular debt issue.

He said a quarterly tariff adjustment expires in October and a new one will replace it. The net increase in the unit price of electricity will be only 0.08 paisa / unit.

Federal ministers tweeted to express their satisfaction with the 4% economic growth. “Strong growth in V despite a difficult IMF program, which was necessitated by an unsustainable current account deficit and declining foreign exchange reserves, and a vicious Covid 19,” Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on tweeter.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the exceptional economic growth: despite the global economic slowdown. The Pakistani economy continues to rebound and has experienced a remarkable recovery with a growth rate of 3.94%. The recovery of LSM continues to expand with growth of 9.29% (the highest since 2011), which will drive the overall growth of the industrial sector. “The large-scale economic recovery amid the pandemic is a manifestation of PM Imran Khan PTI’s successful economic policies to revive the industry and agricultural sector through a fiscal stimulus and construction program.”

He added that all major macroeconomic indicators were improving significantly, such as GDP of $ 296 billion ($ 33 ​​billion), per capita income of $ 1,543 (13.4%), current account surplus $ 1 billion, remittances $ 24.2 billion, exports $ 20.9 billion (13%). “Thanks to the Agriculture program, the country produced the most wheat and sugar cane on record, improving the cost of living in rural areas. After growing 8.4% this year, the boom in the construction sector will help achieve an economic growth rate of 5% in the next fiscal year. The industrial sector will continue to lead economic growth, ”he concluded.

Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan said: “When the year 2020-2021 started, the IMF estimated GDP growth at 1% and the SBP at 2%, then the SBP improved its forecast. to 3% and the IMF improved to 1.5%. Achieving GDP growth of 4% with other positive indicators and macroeconomic stability in a global recession that only occurs once every century is a huge achievement ”. He added that despite the global corona pandemic, the CNA estimated GDP growth this fiscal year to be around 4%. This is the achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has proven that all critics and opponents are wrong.

“Professional non-political work”

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday that the National Accounts Committee (NAC) was a non-political committee and the decision to 4% growth in the fiscal year outgoing had been taken by consensus.

Reacting to a tweet from Pakistani Muslim League (N) chairman Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the minister said it was not the PML-N government when the committee was asked to announce what it wanted.

Shahbaz Sharif had claimed that questions were raised during the NBOD meeting, which proved that the data was not correct.

“Questions were raised in the Professional and Non-Political Committee, where the data was assessed and the decision was taken unanimously,” Asad Umar said in his tweet.

He said it was not the government of Mian Shahbaz Sharif playing at Lahore Gymkhana with an unnatural referee.

“It was the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan that taught the world to play matches with neutral referees in international cricket,” he added.

He said it seemed incredible to Mian Shahbaz Sharif that despite COVID-19, the way the Pakistani economy, ruined by their government, has now stood up under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“ Macroeconomic indicators showing a positive trend ”

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Chairman Lt. General (Retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that all major macroeconomic indicators were on a positive trajectory due to the immense hard work of the government. Not without hard work, Pakistan’s economy has exceeded expectations, with all major macroeconomic indicators showing a positive trend amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ”he said in a tweet. Asim Bajwa said hard work resulted in economic growth of 3.94 percent in the outgoing fiscal year.

