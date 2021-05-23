As Trump plans Ohio rally, former campaign staff file new state election fraud lawsuit





As former President Donald Trump plans a rally in Ohio, former staff members of the former president filed new lawsuits in Battlefield State this week over the purchase of machinery Dominion Voting Systems.

The lawsuit – filed in Stark County Common Pleas by Look Ahead America, a group of former Trump campaign staff – alleges the Stark County Election Board engaged in illegal private talks before it decide to purchase 1,450 Dominion machines on December 9th. the court to invalidate the council’s approval of the purchase.

“The process initiated by the Elections Council was neither transparent nor open to the public,” Look Ahead America executive director Matt Braynard said in a statement. “Just before voting on the Dominion contract, the board excluded the public for eighteen minutes from their discussions and deliberations.

Former Trump campaign staff on Tuesday filed a new election lawsuit in Stark County, Ohio, as the former president scheduled rallies in Battlefield State. James Devaney / Getty Images

Braynard oversaw the data operations of the 2016 Trump campaign and supported the ex-president’s ongoing election fraud allegations in 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that the council violated the Open Meetings Act, which requires officials “to conduct all public affairs in public meetings which the public can attend and observe, unless the premature disclosure of information gives rise to an objection. competitive advantage or unfair negotiation to a person whose private interest is contrary to the general public interest. “

Therefore, the decisions of the board of directors taken during the executive sessions were invalid, according to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Trump has announced plans to hold campaign-style rallies in Ohio and other states over the summer. “We will do one in Florida, we will do one in Ohio, we will do one in North Carolina,” the former president told One America News Thursday, adding that details of the events will be released. “relatively soon.”

“We will be announcing them very soon over the next week or two,” he said.

Trump is not on the 2022 ballot, but he has promoted GOP candidates who support his American First agenda and disparaged those who don’t. Since his electoral defeat to President Joe Biden, Trump has repeatedly teased a possible presidential run in 2024 and continues to claim that electoral fraud caused his downfall in 2020.

Trump told conservative talk show host Joe Pags on Thursday that he could probably make a decision around the time of the 2022 midterm election. “I’m not sure when I can say it, but it is is something that I envision very, very strongly, ”he said.

Trump added: “Everyone wants me to do it, the polls all say I have to do it. I will make a decision maybe before but maybe more likely right after the 2022 election.”

Newsweek has contacted the Stark County Electoral Council for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos