Asking Jokowi for permission to quit Islam, here are the facts of men who want to create a new religion



A letter sent by Sulaiman to President Jokowi. © 2021 Liputan6 / Merdeka.com

Merdeka.com – Not long ago, a man from Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, caused public shock for wanting to leave Islam His wish was then materialized by requesting the authorization of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo by mail. As reported in Liputan6 (Friday, 05/21), he made efforts to quit Islam because he wanted to create a new religion. It was stated that the new flow he created would conform to the principles of Pancasila, while recognizing the oneness of God who is almighty. What the viral facts look like, here’s full information.

Make a special letter for Jokowi © 2021 Liputan6 / Merdeka.com Sulaiman, the initiator of the new religion, said he was trying to get approval from Indonesia’s top leaders to establish the teachings. He also wrote that the governments concerned such as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the MPR of the Republic of Indonesia, the Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia to the government of Maros Regency are aware of the existence of a new trust he created called Tilaco. “Hereby submitting a direct request to the Government of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia pursuant to the request for official government authorization to change the original belief in Islam to a belief in the perfection of the All-God. Mighty (Tilaco), ”said the 39-year-old.

Tilaco religion in accordance with the philosophy of Pancasila Sulaiman also explained whether the Tilaco religion he founded conforms to Pancasila’s philosophy. Where in his teachings he still recognizes the unity of God as mentioned in the first precept. Then, in Religion, Tilaco also defends the spirit of state and diversity such as the vision of Pancasila. “This does not contradict the philosophy of Pancasila, which is piety and tolerance for all Indonesian citizens for Bhinneka Tunggal Ika,” he explained.

Apply for state certification © 2021 Liputan6 / Merdeka.com In his letter, he also requested that the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, with all its powers, be able to give its authorization to form this new belief. Sulaiman also called for a clear legal basis as an indication of proper religious validation in Indonesia. “Therefore, while the citizens seek official instructions from the government of the Republic of Indonesia in this case, the executive, legislative and judicial powers,” he added.

Has no subscribers Meanwhile, Taroada village chief in Turikale sub-district (where Sualiman lives) Ilhamsyah Ruslan said the Tilaco religion was recently created in question. According to Ilham, Solomon did not yet have followers and was limited to asking the government for settlement permits. So far he admits that the Tilaco religion should not be taught to others and only for himself. Previously, it was known that the Tilanco religion brought its followers (Solomon) to Heaven with a 100% guarantee. “For followers of the Tilaco faith who are willing to live in this world to follow the Tilaco faith, Tilaco implements the teachings of the Tilaco faith until 2120 and is prepared to die with Faith Tilaco in 2120 to ensure that they become residents of paradise, ”Solomon wrote in his letter.

Likely to suffer from depression Meanwhile, Maros police chief AKBP Musa Tampubolon, who received the news, immediately ordered his staff to carry out a search. The latest news received until this news was published is that the person (Sulaiman) was living in the halfway house of the social service in Maros. “We have investigated and it turns out that he lives in the halfway house in Maros. According to reports, he is depressed and has been treated in a mental hospital,” he said. This mental disorder was also confirmed by the wife of Nur Asipa, who lives in Taroada, Turikale district, Maros. According to Nur, since her marriage in 2016, she often finds strange signs from her husband. It is said that Solomon is often alone in a certain room, and that he is often a very calm person, in particular when leaving the house for reasons which do not make sense (ritual in the forest). [nrd]

