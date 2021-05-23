Prime Minister Imran runs the country only for the benefit of his friends, says Shehbaz





LAHORE – Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s “ flawed ” policies to rule the country, opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, said the government caused the national economy to fall. an abyss.

“Imagine! What an abyss our economy has fallen into,” he tweeted.

The PML-N chairman criticized the government for, what he said, lying to people again like the previous year. In his tweets, he said the PML-N government left the growth rate at 5.8% while Prime Minister Imran Khan now claimed only a 3.9% growth rate. He pointed out that a representative of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had raised an objection to the exaggerated figures presented by the government. “In its first year, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) falsely increased the initial growth rate from 1.9% to 3.3%. They lied again this year, ”he said.

PML-N leader claims to have left growth rate of 5.8% | Says PTI showing 3.9% growth rate which is unrealistic

He said the PTI government revised its figures for last year from -0.4 percent to -0.5 percent, adding that there was a 3 percent drop in the per capita income of Pakistanis in the country. during the previous year. “Independent economists also predict a decline in real incomes of Pakistanis in the current year. So this year’s growth rate is also unrealistic; and like the previous year, it will be low the next. “

He lamented: “Every week since February 5, prices have increased by 13%. Unlike the previous year, prices rose 17 percent during the current week. Only food prices have increased by more than 14%. “

The PML-N chairman said the PTI government had left five million people unemployed and 20 million in abject poverty. “The government has destroyed the middle class. Imran Khan runs the country only for the benefit of his friends. In a prosperous economy, inflation remains low and employment high. The government plans to create schools, hospitals and various infrastructures. “

Later, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the residence of former MP Sheikh Waseem and offered him his deepest condolences on the death of his wife. The deceased was the mother of MP Saad Waseem. On this occasion, the president of the PML-N offered Fateha and prayed for the rest of the deceased soul in eternal peace. He also appreciated Sheikh Waseem, Saad Waseem and other party members for their commitment and loyalty to the party, saying their efforts, steadfastness and unity would bear fruit. Sheikh Waseem’s family members thanked Shehbaz Sharif for his arrival.

