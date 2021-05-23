Donald Trump slams Arizona GOP AG Mark Brnovich, says he’s ‘always on TV to promote himself’





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich that “no Arizona Republican will vote” for him if he does not publicly support the 2020 election fraud allegations.

In April, Brnovich dismissed a state election official’s call for an investigation into potential irregularities in an audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the country. Arizona. Brnovich and Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey have both denied widespread voter fraud in state elections.

In an emailed statement to Newsweek, Trump urged “lackluster Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to take the ball and catch up with the big Republican patriots in the Arizona State Senate.”

The ex-president condemned Brnovich for failing to mention the “rigged and stolen” election in his television appearance.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich for refusing to support his allegations of electoral fraud for 2020. James Devaney / Getty Images

“As the massive crimes in the 2020 election become increasingly obvious and obvious, Brnovich is nowhere to be found,” Trump said. “He’s always on TV promoting himself, but never mentions the Crime of the Century, which took place in the 2020 presidential election, which was rigged and stolen.”

He added: “Arizona has played an important role and Brnovich has to step up or no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the next election. They will never forget, and our nation’s great patriots will never forget. more!”

Newsweek reached out to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

Trump’s continued allegations of electoral fraud have sparked a split within the Republican Party in recent months, with many members across the country insisting without evidence that the election was illegitimate. Following ongoing court battles, the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate tasked officials with launching an audit of election results in Maricopa County last month.

On Monday, the state’s top Republicans pushed Trump back by defending their handling of the 2020 presidential election and called on others to denounce the partisan audit.

In a letter to Senate Speaker Karen Fann, the Maricopa County Supervisory Board – made up of four Republicans and a Democrat – called the recount a “sham” and demanded an end to the “spectacle that hurts”.

Trump claimed that “the entire Maricopa County Arizona database has been DELETED!” and “seals were broken on the ballot boxes that hold the votes, ballots were missing, and worse,” in a statement shared on its website.

The audit is being conducted by Florida consultancy Cyber ​​Ninjas, whose CEO backed Trump’s electoral fraud conspiracy theories.

“Our state has become a laughing stock,” read the letter from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. “Worse yet, this ‘audit’ encourages our citizens to be wary of elections, which weakens our democratic republic.”

