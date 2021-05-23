The bypass project must not be abandoned: Minister – Journal





RAWALPINDI: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Rawalpindi Ring Road project should not be scrapped and should be launched this year even with changes in its alignment or redesign.

Speaking to medics at his camp office in Saddar on Saturday, the minister said he was not against an investigation into the road project scam, adding that anyone found guilty should be prosecuted. But he insisted the mega project should not be scrapped because the prime minister also gave the green light.

He said the project is expected to go ahead even with design changes and a new tender. We will have it inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Welcomes Chaudhry Nisars decision to be sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly

Sarwar Khan said he suggested that the prime minister get a briefing on the project, but due to his commitments he could not do so. However, he added that the project had been approved by the provincial government and not by the prime minister.

Neither I nor my family are involved in any alignment or property purchase, but I believe there should be an investigation into the matter, Mr Khan said, adding that he had already come forward to make returns. accounts. He said he also informed the prime minister and the cabinet that neither he nor his family were involved in redesigning the road or buying land for it.

When asked about the swearing-in of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan as a member of the Punjab Assembly three years after the general election, the Minister said: It is good news that Chaudhry Nisar is taking the oath which shows that he admitted defeat in two Assembly seats in 2018.

Mr Khan added: He (Chaudhry Nisar) realized that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz did not accept him because he will not get the previous post, therefore, he decided to take the oath before the promulgation of a order.

He said there was no grouping in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, adding that Jehangir Khan Tareen had always said he was a member of the PTI and Imran Khan was its leader.

Mr Khan said some of his PTI friends had met the prime minister recently and the prime minister made it clear to them that every individual had to go through legal proceedings to be cleared. No one is above the law.

On another question regarding the PIA plane crash in Karachi on May 22, 2020, the minister expressed hope that the final crash investigation report would be presented to the National Assembly before the end of this year.

All concerns expressed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding safety and technical and licensing issues have been taken into account. At our request, they had planned a visit to Pakistan this summer, but due to the pandemic it was postponed.

Posted in Dawn on May 23, 2021

