Voice of the Sunday Mirror: If the Prime Minister liked NHS he would give the pay raise they deserve – Voice of the Mirror

When the call came, our nurses answered. Faced with the biggest public health crisis in a century, they have demonstrated remarkable dedication, compassion and professionalism.
They have worked around the clock to care for people with Covid and to comfort those who have unfortunately succumbed to the virus.
These scrub saints risked their own lives to take care of others, often working without the right protective kit.
They have tolerated the long hours, stressful environment, and unwavering pressure as the price for doing a job they love.
Each week, the public showed their appreciation by going to their doorsteps to applaud the caregivers.
Yet when he came to the government to say thank you, he quickly put his hands in his pockets.
You would have thought Boris Johnson would have appreciated the brilliant NHS staff who nursed him back to health while in intensive care with coronavirus.
He witnessed first-hand their courage, duty and dedication. And his idea of thanks? An insulting 1% salary increase.
No wonder Jenny McGee, one of the NHS nurses who stood by his side when his life was on the line, has now resigned.
As our poll with the Nursing Standard in Tomorrow’s Daily Mirror shows, tens of thousands of nurses share Ms McGees’ anger and frustration.
Almost half, around 43%, said they were considering leaving. Nine in ten said they did not feel valued by the government and 85% said they were poorly paid.
Unless the Prime Minister takes action, the NHS faces a personnel disaster.
The health service was already short of 50,000 nurses before the outbreak of the pandemic. A mass exodus would hammer morale, put more pressure on overworked staff and leave patients without the care they need.
Scotland offered its nurses a 4% pay rise on top of a 500 thank you bonus for working during the Covid outbreak. It is the least that the staff working for NHS England deserve.
This government cannot plead poverty. He had no problem finding $ 37 billion for the flawed test and traceability system where lucrative contracts went to conservative donors and cronies.
If the Prime Minister really appreciated the NHS, if he was sincerely grateful to the staff who treated him, and if he wanted the health service to continue to provide the best possible care, then he would give his staff the pay raise they deserve.
Great jab job
Once again, we have reason to thank our brilliant scientists.
Research shows that vaccines are almost completely effective against the Indian variant of Covid.
In the race between science and the virus, science has once again triumphed.
Yet there is no room for complacency.
There can be no slowing down in the implementation of the immunization program so that as many people as possible receive their second vaccine.
