PM Modi will hold a meeting on Cyclone Yaas today; Special forces of the army on standby: 10 points | Latest India News





Cyclone Yaas is likely to escalate into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

States along India’s eastern coast are bracing for Cyclone Yaas, which is expected to make landfall between northern Odisha and the Sundarbans (West Bengal) on May 26. – wreaked havoc on the west coast and killed dozens on a barge off Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Sunday with senior government officials and representatives of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from the ministries of telecommunications, energy, civil aviation and science land to review preparations for the approaching cyclone, ANI news agency reported. Interior Ministers Amit Shah and other ministers will also attend the meeting. A 22-member Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team was called upon by the state government in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. There were requests to store essential items and move people to local wind shelters. Here are the latest developments on Cyclone Yaas before its arrival: State-of-the-art equipment has reached the coastal district of Paradip to protect trees and remove roadblocks, according to Mohapatra. He also said storm shelters were being prepared in the district.

The spring tide, which coincides with the full moon, is another area of ​​concern for officials. This too falls on May 26. During the spring tide, the water level in the sea and estuaries remains higher than normal and the tides are much higher. If the timing coincides with Cyclone Yaas, the storm surge would be much higher and devastating, ”said Tuhin Ghosh, director of the School of Oceanographic Studies at Jadavpur University.

The Indian military said on Saturday that it had organized columns and that engineer task forces were on standby for rescue and relief operations. The army organized two columns and two engineer working groups in Odisha and eight columns and one engineer working group in West Bengal. The navy also kept four warships and a number of aircraft on standby.

Northern Railway has canceled more than a dozen trains from the nation’s capital to and from Bhubaneshwar and Puri to Odisha.

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) – chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba – was held on Saturday to review preparedness for the hurricane storm. The country’s top official has ordered various agencies to ensure the safety of Covid-19 patients, hospitals and oxygen production plants.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting at the Secretary of State on Saturday where she called on officials to evacuate people from coastal and river areas early.

The Bengal government has set up a control room to monitor the situation, which will operate 24 hours a day. The chief minister said she will remain in a control room.

In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged officials to be careful and ensure the infection does not spread due to overcrowding in the cyclone shelters. He also asked the Chief Secretary to regularly monitor cyclone preparedness and advise the district administration accordingly.

GK Das, director of IMD's regional office in Kolkata, said it was unlikely to match the intensity of Amphan, which hit India's east coast last year.

Wind speeds will most likely reach 90 to 100 km per hour gusting to 110 km / h from May 26 morning along and off the coasts of West Bengal, northern Odisha and Bangladesh and will increase by the continued until the evening of May 26, he added. To close

